Senior Center Van

Shirley(Stone) Martinez, Connie Wright, Allen Skinner, Todd Hunzeker

The Bear Lake County Senior Center would like to thank Todd Hunzeker of Can-Do Auto for donating a Ford Transit van for the home delivery service offered by the center. These meals can be delivered to anyone in the valley.

