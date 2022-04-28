I am reaching out to all citizens of Bear Lake County in my capacity as President of the Board of Directors of the Bear Lake Senior Center. We really need your help with funding. The increased cost of food and fuel for our vehicles which deliver meals to homes throughout Bear Lake County, as well as decreased attendance by seniors due to the Covid-19 pandemic has caused severe financial concerns. Although the Senior Center is in existence primarily for the senior citizens, it is available to all ages and everyone is welcome. We have a variety of activities either weekly or monthly for you to enjoy. On Wednesdays, there is knitting/crocheting, bingo in the morning, and Rotary at noon. There is table tennis on Thursday evenings. Book Club also meets the third Friday of each month September – May. We serve hot, nutritious meals each week on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with home delivered meals on Wednesday and Friday. We serve the following communities in Bear Lake County: Fish Haven, St. Charles, Bloomington, Paris, Ovid, Bern, Liberty, Montpelier, Dingle, Bennington, Georgetown, Geneva, and Pegram. We invite everyone to come in and join us for a delicious and nutritious meal. We especially invite those seniors who came into the Center frequently before the pandemic, but we don't see very often if at all now, to return and enjoy the atmosphere, camaraderie, and delicious food.
The Senior Center building is owned by the Senior Citizens of Bear Lake, but sits on Bear Lake County property adjacent to the hospital. It is not a part of the hospital, but we partner with the hospital frequently. There has been some misunderstanding about our relationship with the hospital in the past, but it should be understood that we are NOT a part of the hospital. We enjoy our good working relationship with the hospital and other organizations and businesses in Bear Lake County. Another misunderstanding is about the source of the food provided by the Senior Center. The Senior Center does NOT receive any free food. It purchases food and meal ingredients just like everyone else. The Senior Center receives funds from Bear Lake County for building maintenance only and from some of the incorporated cities within Bear Lake County. It also receives funds from the State of Idaho, Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for qualifying home delivered meals and for meals served inside the Center when people over 60 years of age come in and sign in. Other funding comes from individual and company/business donations as well as grants.
The bottom line is that with all of this support, it is still insufficient to meet the cost of daily operations. The Senior Center needs an additional $5,000.00 per month to continue to provide services to our seniors. We are asking for each of you to consider how much you can donate to the Senior Center each and every month consistently to help defray operational costs. It is important to be consistent with your donation so that the funding can be relied upon each month. Please come into the Senior Center or call 208-847-3141 with your pledge so we can plan accordingly. Please also remember that your donation is tax deductible and that the Senior Center will provide you with an annual receipt of your donation total for the year. Bear Lake is a great community and Bear Lakers take care of their own. We can solve this issue as a community and help each other as we have in the past. Many hands make the workload light and we look forward to partnering with you in our Senior Center activities. Thank you in advance for your consideration of this request. Richard J. Yeoman, President, Board of Directors.