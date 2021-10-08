WHAT: The Bear Lake Senior Center is an independent non-profit organization. It is not owned by the Bear Lake County, Montpelier City nor Bear Lake Hospital. The County owns the property the building sits upon, but Bear Lake Senior Citizen Inc owns the building. The building was paid for by private donations and by grant money. The Senior Center pays for all of the food that it prepares and serves. The food is not provided by the Food Bank or any other public or private organization.
WHERE AND WHEN: The Bear Lake Senior Center began in December 1970. The Sr Center Building, also know as the Grace Thiel Building, is located at 300 Hospital Plaza and was built in 1998. The mailing address for the Sr Center is 115 S Fourth, Montpelier, Idaho 83254.
WHO: The Senior Center prepares and serves a hot meal on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM to patrons 60 years old and older for a $6.00 donation, and to patrons under 60 years old for a $7.00 donation. The meals can be eaten in a comfortable dining room; picked up as Carry Out by calling 208-847-3141 in advance; delivered to home bound persons each Wednesday and Friday. The Home Delivery program (similar to Meals on Wheels) consists of 2 routes in Bear Lake County which cover over 80 miles round trip.
Persons from the entire Bear Lake County, friends and family members are invited to come and play Bingo on Wednesday mornings at 10:00, participate in a Fit and Fall Proof Exercise Class on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00, play a game, put together a puzzle, sit and visit with friends, pick up a book to read, browse our Boutique, purchase breads and treats from our on-site Fundraiser Bakery, or eat a meal Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and also to enjoy our weekly entertainment each Friday morning at 11:30.
Because of the increased cost of food and the decreased number of patrons, both In House and Home Delivery, the Bear Lake Senior Center is struggling financially. We sincerely solicit your donations of funds, your ideas for improvement, your volunteer service at the center and in sharing our situation with others, your encouragement to any one in need to call and sign up for Home Delivery; and we invite you to come in and enjoy meals and activities with us.
