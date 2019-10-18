Last Thursday, 23 Bear Lake High School Student Council officers departed from the school at 6:15 with one thing in mind… to represent at the region 5&6 Student Council leadership conference at ISU. They knew they would be learning a lot, teaching one workshop, and having a lot of fun. Little did they know at the time that there would be one more great activity.
The StuCo all had this year’s shirts, beads, boas, mini-sparkly blue hats, and face paint to really show off the school's colors. As the first school to arrive, they formed lines on either side of the door to greet the other schools attending. Then it was on to the dance party until the region president addressed everyone.
Chloee Lindsay, from Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls talked about how everyone can become better leaders and even had the entire room set a SMART goal.
From there the officers went to break-out sessions. These are activities or lessons that students teach. Many schools brought a lesson, ranging from ways to give back to the community to helping the school come together to planning activities. The Bear Lake officers attended numerous workshops and brought back ideas they can use this year and in the future.
Bear Lake's break-out session, Decidedly Delegated, organized and taught by Emily Goostrey and Ryan Hunt, was an activity with blocks. The attendees were put into groups with a tower in front of them. They were tasked with rebuilding it after it was knocked down. Ultimately, it was to teach no one can do everything. Giving others the trust to let them help is vital in a successful council. It was successful and many officers from other schools said they learned a lot about delegation.
Overall, there were lots of chants chanted, people met, and awards won. At the very end of the conference "Bear Lake High School!" was called in recognition they had won the long-awaited spirit award.
“It was exciting,” said senior Ryley Hayes. “We seniors ran up on stage followed by the rest of the council. We accepted our award, then left the stage chanting our famous ‘We're from Bear Lake couldn't be prouder’. This year has been by far the best for school spirit not only in StuCo but the other three 6th man records that have been set this year already.
The Student Council would like to say "thank you!" To the amazing community we live in, for their generosity and support of our wonderful high school. GO BEARS!