MONTPELIER Idaho; November 25, 2020 — From face masks to social distancing, the coronavirus pandemic has presented extra challenges for junior high and high school students in 2020. But these unexpected hurdles didn’t stop Michael Hemmert, an 11th grader at Bear Lake High School, from excelling academically. Hemmert won a $500 scholarship savings account from Zions Bank as a regional winner of the fall Pays for A’s drawing.
Hemmert was entered into the drawing by bringing his report card to Zions Bank. He was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the fall drawing. Of more than 3,800 entries, 18 students throughout Idaho and Utah were randomly selected as winners of their respective regions.
“We’re pleased to recognize Michael for working hard both inside and outside of the classroom despite the unique challenges this year,” said Steve Allred, vice president and manager of the Zions Bank Bear Lake Valley branch.
Over the past 16 years, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Idaho and Utah for earning great grades. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes each worth $500 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.
For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.
