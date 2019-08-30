The Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation held their 20th Annual Golf ‘Fore’ Health Tournament on August 24th. The money raised by the tournament is used primarily to pay for free blood screenings, senior and discounted Community screening coupons available through any of Bear Lake Memorial’s physician offices. In 2018, nearly 700 individuals over the age of 65 took advantage with a savings of $337,246. And an additional 100 community members with discounted rates saving them another $12,825.
Medline was the title sponsor and other major sponsors included Bear Lake Drug, Zions Bank, Chivaroli & Assoc., and Diagnostic Imaging along with 15 other hole sponsors. The tournament was held at the Montpelier Golf Course and hosted 48 players. The health care foundation had the Bear Lake High School Cheerleaders provide the lunch.
The first place winners were: Jill Rasmussen, Bones Nelson, Ron Singleton, and Cassidy Parker with a score of 49. Their payout was $500 credit in the ProShop. Second place winners won $300 with a score of 52. They were: Doc Wolff, Steve Portela, Nathan Matthews, and JT Slivinski. A number of course contests were played during the event including longest drive, closest to the pin, and other prizes.
There was a silent auction and a raffle including an Air Method’s Helicopter Ride- won by Jake Johnson, and a Traeger Grill – won by Lisa Allen. The grill was donated by Diagnostic Imaging.
The Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation wishes to thank all of the businesses and individuals, including Richard and Jenny Slivinski and the Montpelier Golf Course team, for supporting this year’s Golf ‘Fore’ Health Tournament. With support from the sponsors, golfer registration, mulligan sales, bucket auction, beverage cart sales, and in-kind donations the tournament raised nearly $10,000.