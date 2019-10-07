Our Bear Lake volleyball team killed it on the court this week! They played at Soda Springs on Wednesday and brought home the win in 4 games. Chelsea Gundersen had 16 kills, Kalisha Parker 13 kills, Jimi Lloyd had 27 digs and Elisabeth McDowell had 24 digs. After giving the game to Soda the first set with a score of 21 to 25, the lady Bears dominated, winning the next 3 sets with scores of 25 to 15, 25 to 22 and 25 to 23.
We played Westside here at home on Thursday and swept the Pirates in three! 25 to 15, 25 to 18 and 25 to eight.
On our home court, Chelsea Gundersen had 15 kills, Hailey Humphrey’s had eight kills and 15 digs, Kalisha Parker hadeight kills and nine digs, Elisabeth McDowell had 20 digs, Jimi Lloyd had 15 digs. Both Kalisha and Hailey had 100% serving. Kalisha served siz and Hailey served 11. Elisabeth had four aces and served 19!
Come support these awesome ladies at our next home game on Wednesday, Oct 9th.