How often does Bear Lake freeze over?
Records started in 1923 of freezes and thaws and the lake was judged to be “frozen over” when from a high viewpoint (like Logan Canyon overlook) there was no visible open water on the lake.
Since 1923, freeze-over has occurred 66% of the time, about 2 out of every 3 years.
The recent tendency is less often, only 3 out of the last 10 years achieving complete freeze-over.
The earliest recorded data of freeze is December 26th, and the average date is January 27th. Average date for thaw is April 10th and the latest was May 14th.
