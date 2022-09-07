Has Bear Lake ever been full? Will Bear Lake ever be full again?
Bear Lake was full in 1916 and 1917 and from 1921 to 1923. It was within a half of a foot of full in 1950, 1971 and 1972, 1983, 1984 and 1986.
Full is 5923.65 feet (UP&L datum).
Under PacifiCorp’s current operating plan, the lake will not be filled by Bear River water above 5922.5 feet but may raise above that if there is sufficient snow and runoff from Bear Lake Valley.
