blw

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Where are those little shells from? Those little shells are between 6,000 and 10,000 years old! They flourished when Bear Lake was 60-80 feet deeper and filled the entire valley.

Want to learn more about this amazing lake and join the fight in keeping it Clean, Deep and Blue? Visit our website at www.bearlakewatch.com.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you