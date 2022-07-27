How deep is Bear Lake?
Bear Lake is 208 feet deep! And the deepest part of Bear Lake is just north of the South Eden Canyon delta on the east side of the lake.
Want to learn more about this amazing lake and join the fight in keeping it Clean, Deep and Blue?
