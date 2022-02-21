The Bear Lake High School Wrestling Team has 14 wrestlers headed to State! Bear Lake High School Girl wrestlers headed to Pocatello High School on February 12 for Regionals. There, the girls wrestled for the opportunity to wrestle at State. Going to State is Mitzie Hunt 113# placed 2nd, Celeste Harper 132# placed 3rd. Heilana Maestas 185 # placed 3rd.
Shelby Loertscher 285# placed 3rd. Also, wrestling was Rachael Holmquist and Hannah DeClark. Nice job, girls, on a successful year. Good luck at State.
The Bear Lake Boys wrestlers headed to districts in Aberdeen last Friday. The boys showed up and wrestled hard, leaving it all on the mat, on some tuff matches. The coaches and parents are excited for nine boys placing and heading to state wrestling in Pocatello, February 25-26.
Jimmy Williams 132# placed 1st, Tyler Saunders 132# ranked 2nd, Matix Jacobson 145# placed 2nd, Chris Baker 152# placed 3rd place, Walker Pelto 160 # placed 2nd, Peyton Ochsenbien 170# 1st place, Hoyt Johnson 195# 3rd place, Mathew Goostrey 220# 2 nd place, Alex Kipp 285# placed 3rd. Modoc Early placed 4th. Dawson Beard #98.
Great job, and good luck at State!
Also wrestling at districts was Hayden Bond, Lucas Hanson, Kegan Salerno, Ryder Beard, Porter Lytle, Brandt Thompson, Casey Wells, Seth Tobler, Modoc Early, Fenton Moss, Nolan George, Dawson Smith. Great job on a great season and wrestling hard.