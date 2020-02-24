Bear Lake Wrestling

BLHS district wrestling was last Wednesday in Soda springs. We had an amazing day of wrestling. We brought home 3rd place as a team and have 8 boys headed to Boise this weekend wrestle at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Taking first place and going to State we have Dalton Moss, Mason Critchlow, and Joe Williams.
Taking second place and going to state we have Kyle Skinner, Traeden McPherson, and Ryan Hunt.
Taking 3rd place and going to state we have Wyatt Lloyd
Taking 4th we had Justin Ray, Matix Jacobson, Jimmy Williams, Walker Pelto, Chris Baker, and Zac Mayer. These 4th places were a great surprise as these boys are the JV wrestlers and freshmen, they left it all on the matt, great job boys.
Our future looks amazing. Matix Jacbson was wild carded Sunday so he will be going to state as well. We also had Tyler Saunders and Ben York wrestling.
Thank you to our amazing coaches Brian Jensen, Michael Wilding and Tarl Vickers. Thank you to the amazing families and fans it’s been a great year of wrestling!