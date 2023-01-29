a

From left, BLAC co-owner Sam Burdick, Justin Ray, Tavin Yorgason, and BLAC co-owner Jacob Lufkin.

 submitted

Bear Lake is sending two of our own to the 2023 USA Powerlifting High School Nationals. The event runs Mar. 30 to Apr. 2 at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Tavin Yorgason and Justin Ray have qualified to compete in this best-of-the-best powerlifting meet for high school students.

Tavin and Justin are both seniors at Bear Lake High School, and both will be competing in the Varsity category. Justin will be lifting in the 132-lb weight division and Tavin will be lifting in the 181-lb weight division. Powerlifting is a strength-based sport in which competitors perform the deadlift, squat, and bench lifts for one-repetition maximums.


