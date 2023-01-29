...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from 7 PM MST this evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
From left, BLAC co-owner Sam Burdick, Justin Ray, Tavin Yorgason, and BLAC co-owner Jacob Lufkin.
Bear Lake is sending two of our own to the 2023 USA Powerlifting High School Nationals. The event runs Mar. 30 to Apr. 2 at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Tavin Yorgason and Justin Ray have qualified to compete in this best-of-the-best powerlifting meet for high school students.
Tavin and Justin are both seniors at Bear Lake High School, and both will be competing in the Varsity category. Justin will be lifting in the 132-lb weight division and Tavin will be lifting in the 181-lb weight division. Powerlifting is a strength-based sport in which competitors perform the deadlift, squat, and bench lifts for one-repetition maximums.
Justin and Tavin are regular patrons of Bear Lake Athletic Club and can be found almost any day of the week lifting heavy weights and training for their sport. This level of competition takes years of dedication, hard work, and attention to detail. Both lifters are projected to do very well and place, if not win it all. If you would like to help sponsor these dedicated young men, please donate to this campaign for them: gofund.me/ee598477.
Let’s help these Bear Lake athletes travel back east to represent our valley on the national stage. Call or text Sam Burdick at 208-530-3430 with any questions or for other ways to support Justin and Tavin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.