Early in the morning on May 31st, three Bear Lakers will arrive at the Salt Lake City airport to fly to Washington, D.C. on the Honor Flight. Honor Flight is a nationwide program. People and businesses donate money to Honor Flight. This provides the needed funds for veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to travel to view the memorials in Washington built in their honor. Each veteran is assigned a guardian to assist him. Medics and nurses accompany the group. This flight is co-sponsored by the BYU Nursing Program.
There will be 77 veterans attending this tour. Sites the group will visit include: Iwo Jima Memorial, Air Force Memorial, The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and changing of the guards ceremony at Arlington Cemetery, National Mall (WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Lincoln Memorials), Navy Memorial, and Fort McHenry.
Wayne Keetch, a Korean War veteran, will be traveling with the group. Keetch’s guardian will be his son, Dallas Keetch. The Keetch men are from St. Charles. Karen Matthews of Liberty will serve as a guardian for her father, Jerry Slagowski. Slagowski is from Centerville, Utah and is also a Korean War veteran.
A gentleman named Clifton Spendlove is one of the 77 veterans to go on this tour. Spendlove served in the US Army during World War II. He is 105 years old.
A banquet will be held to honor the veterans and the service they have rendered for America.
Family, friends, and middle school students have written letters and cards to the veterans to thank them for their sacrifices and service on behalf of our great country. The veterans will have “Mail Call” just as they did while they were in the service.
The group will arrive back in Salt Lake June 1st at 8:30 PM where they will be greeted by friends and family.