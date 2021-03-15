Bear Lake forward Owen Teuscher was named the 2A District 5 player of the year for boys basketball after leading the Bears to the state tournament.
Teuscher, a 6-foot-3 senior forward who could also shoot from the outside, beat out West Side junior Bryler Shurtliff, Malad senior Tom Simpson and Soda Springs senior Brittan Bergholm for the honor.
That trio took three spots on the all-conference first team, with West Side’s Blaize Brown and Bear Lake’s Brady Shaul filling out the team.
West Side’s Easton Henderson and Brentan Noreen, Soda Springs’ Hayden McWilliams, Malad’s Traven Ward and Bear Lake’s Matthew Hammond filled out the second team.
Aberdeen had two players named honorable mention with Brody Beck and Cory Rowbury. The Tigers twosome joined Soda Springs’ Wade Sims, West Side’s Ryan Lemmon and Bear Lake’s Keaton Carlsen as honorable mentions.