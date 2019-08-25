The Bear River Heritage Area was created in the year 2000, as a way of supporting and protecting our local heritage resources and increasing economic development through heritage tourism. The BRHA includes seven counties; Box Elder, Cache and Rich in northern Utah, and Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin and Oneida in southeastern Idaho, all located, in whole or in part, within the Bear River drainage.
The Heritage Area committee has worked hard to make the above listed area a National Heritage Area. If this becomes a reality if will open doors to ways to protect and maintain our heritage. It will not stop mining, logging or any other development in these areas. This would provide some resources to our communities but the area does not come with any rights to the area. If you are interested in learning more about this please attend one of the meetings listed below.
This is the schedule for the upcoming information meetings.
September 4th – Rich County Commission, 11:00 a.m.
September 4th – Laketown Town Council – 7:00 p.m.
September 5th – Rendezvous Chamber of Commerce, but not confirmed
September 9th – Bear Lake County Commission, 1:15
September 10th – Woodruff Town, 7:00 p.m.
September 10th – St. Charles Town, 7:00 p.m. ( I have asked to change the time for one of these to be able to make both, or if that doesn’t work, postpone the Woodruff Town one.)
September 11th – City of Randolph, 7:30 p.m.
September 12th – Garden City Town Council, 5:00 p.m.
September 16th – Regular BRHA Council meeting, 10:00 a.m. location to be announced, maybe Franklin County
September 17th – Montpelier Chamber of Commerce, Noon
September 17th – Paris Town Council, 7:30 p.m.
September 18th – Bloomington Town Council, 7:00 p.m.
September 18th – Montpelier Town Council, 8:00 p.m.
September 27th – Bear Lake Senior Center, 11:30 – Noon (This will highlight the historic barn tour, as well as national designation)
