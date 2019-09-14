News from Bear River Rifleman, the "Ice Breaker" shoot on Sept. 7th, was an over whelming success. With everything that was going on this weekend, we had 19 members, and several from Soda Springs that came to shoot. It was a great bunch that showed up for the events, rifle and pistol.
With most new things, we found a few flaws in the pistol side of the event, plan on doing a little work on that before the next shoot. The day was hot for sure, and so were the shooters. Kids from 9 to over 70, gave it their best and it was fun. Really had a lot of positive comments and requests for more. Leads me to believe that we all had a good time.
Still a "Soda bandito" out there, that keeps bringing glass pop bottles up to break all over. Just wish they would clean up their mess.
We held the drawing for the raffle items we had at the fair, and the winners were; Justin Beck the gun, Byran Cemments the gun cabinet, Sadie Hymas the shooting system, Ryan Wright and Jerad Lloyd a carton of .22 Lr shells, and Phillip Pratt and Teresa Hymas 2, 25 round, 10/22 mags.
Huge shout out to all of those that came to support, those that are members and everyone that has supported us on this new adventure. It adds to the memories and shape of this club. See ya next time at the range.