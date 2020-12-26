To those that have seen and helped, thank you.
This is some of what has been going on at the range over the last few months, and there is more to come yet.
Because of the snow and colder weather, we will not be able to pour the concrete pad and add the concrete benches yet, we are planing to do that in the spring. But we will be removing the old shooting area cover, over to the east and on the south end of the range for now. That should take place in the next few days or weeks, depending on the equipment that we can round up to help.
And at that time we may need to call on some members to help with that little project too.
It has been a very long project and things seem to always get set back for many different reasons, and we really hope to get past all of that.
We have had another grant application to help us put in a vaulted restroom, and will not know the outcome of that until June 2021. Which, as we all know is just around the corner.
I really wish to thank all of those that have helped in any way, I have been keeping track of the equipment and time and materials that the membership, Road and Bridge from the county, and help from the Idaho Transportation Department, and to date, the "in kind" donation of that for the grant that we applied for has come to a total of $35,000.00 plus . Your time and efforts have been great and we really appreciate your support and help, as you can see, this is not a cheap project, and it really takes a lot of effort and time to get it to this point.
Bear River Rifleman has planned on having shooting events before now, and they will be coming, we have a lot of the items needed to put on a fantastic event and hope that many will be there to support that. Again, there is a lot that still needs to be done and items that need to be purchased yet, and that will take some funding for that. In order to put on a good safe shoot, we need good, safe equipment and material, and that takes funding.
Thanks to all of those that have maintained their membership, that is greatly appreciated and you can see the results of that.
Hope to see you on the range soon. Have a great day and a better New Year.