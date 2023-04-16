On April 13 we held our quarterly meeting for the public to come and see what the plans are for the coming shooting events at the range.
Thanks to all of those that came out and helped plan for this coming year of events and happenings.
The overabundance of snow has already postponed a few of the events, but we plan on making up for that, if at all possible, sooner than later.
This year's president is Ty Bunn, and board members Martin Dixon and Jeff Forsberg. We have a website: bearriverrifleman.com. We are also on Facebook at Bear River Rifleman, or click on the Facebook icon on our site. The site has a lot of information, including some of the event rules and regulations. It also has a link to the Soda Springs shooting club and some of their events.
At present we plan to meet April 29, starting about 8 a.m., if the weather and snow permit and the mud is not too deep, to have a range cleanup day. We are going to try to have hot dogs or burgers.
It has really been fun to have our members go to the Soda Springs events, and theirs coming to our events. Both groups have some fairly good shooters and it makes for some great competition for both groups. I will try to give a brief outline of some of our events in hopes of getting others to want to come up and try them out.
Good and better things are being planned and it should make for some challenging events.
May 4 will kick off our weekly IBS shoots. This usually consists of three or four different games shot at and is a great evening.
We have received a good grant from the Friends of NRA and are working on more from Idaho Fish & Game. So there will be some more improvements taking place this summer, entailing roughly $20,000 worth of work.
One of the items will be a port-a-potty. We want to leave it up there at all times, but if it starts to be a target of some wanting to destroy, then we will take it out and only bring it to the events that we have, and then store it elsewhere so it won’t end up like the last one we had up there. If you are there and see someone doing damage, if nothing else, write down what happened and the license number of the vehicle and put that in the donation box, so we can get it reported to the Sheriff.
Other items discussed and approved include help with safety, and modifications to the buildings. So look for these and more, and by all means come and help put some of them to work.
A majority of our events are based on the .22LR. This is mainly due to cheaper ammunition, but we also have large rifle and pistol events. We even have some muzzleloader and BPRC events that include 38-55 on up to the 45-110, from steel silhouette, chickens, pigs, turkeys, rams, to other steel gong matches. There is also a CLA (cowboy lever action) both small and large bore; the CLA events are all shot off hand, from 50 feet to 200 yards.
And we are always open to new ideas and events—that is one of the reasons that we have the public come to these quarterly meetings. If you use the range and would like to have certain targets to practice on, then let us know and we will try to accommodate those things. It is a lot of fun to shoot at things that are meant to be shot at, and not just to shoot things up.
We have a donation box on sight, and have collected quite a bit from that. It was decided by the last presidency that this money would go toward things that the public wants to see happen.
Each event has rules and regulations, and one of them is classes. When we shoot an event, the shooters will be shooting in their class. Most classifications run from lowest to highest: A, AA, AAA, Master. Depending on the game, each classification has a score spread that is in that class. Most events will be for 1st place in each class. So, in an event relay, you may not have the highest score, but it may be best for the class you are shooting in. If you are new to the game, your top score will be the class that you will be in, until you shoot three times in the higher class; then you will move up to the next higher classification. There are NRA rules, and modified rules for our events and ranges. Soda Springs operates under modified rules also. We want to enjoy the event, and get better at marksmanship as well. The rules make it fair for everyone and the modifications make it fun as well. When we get the big sponsors, then the rules will be more exact.
This year, we will be having some of the NRL22 match events. These are really great for long range accuracy.
Our biggest hope this summer is to have more events and more shooters coming up to enjoy the range, gain greater shooting skills and have a great day.
We are putting up a new sign with safety items to remember, and it also has a county ordinance that says there are to be no alcohol beverages on the property. Just common sense: guns and alcohol do not belong together. Let's be safe up there please.
Our website has names and numbers of the officers and a place to contact us. Please let us know what you would like to see happening at the range and we will try to make that happen.
Hope to see you all at the range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.