...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero, coldest across the Cache
Valley. For the Northern Wasatch Front, Wind Chill as low as
-20. In the Ogden area, wind chills as low as 0 to -10. For the
Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from 7 PM MST this evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM MST THIS EVENING
THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero, coldest across the Cache
Valley. For the Northern Wasatch Front, Wind Chill as low as
-20. In the Ogden area, wind chills as low as 0 to -10. For the
Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 15 below zero.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from 7 PM MST this evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Bear River Rifleman (formerly Bear Lake Rifleman) held its annual dinner and election of officers on Jan. 27, and the attendance was very good. The meal was catered by our local FFA, so the proceeds and event helped out two great organizations.
New officers for the Rifleman are:
President: Ty Bunn
Board: Martin Dixon
Board: Jeff Forsberg
During the dinner there were discussions on upcoming events and some of the fun shoots that are sponsored.
The range now has two new storage containers to make event setup and takedown easier. Also there is a new port-a-potty, that will be placed when the weather gets better. If it works out well, it will remain out and accessible to the general public. But if it starts to get vandalized and not taken care of, it will only be available for sponsored events.
At present, the snow has really hampered getting to the range, but equipment will be able to get to the road this coming week.
We are going to try some tarp covers for the shooting benches and see how that will work. The object will be to have the tarp attached to the front of the shooting bench, and then pulled over the top and fastened down. When a shooter wants to use the bench he can undo the south end of the tarp and pull it forward, uncovering the bench top and taking the snow off at the same time. After the shooter is done he will need to recover the bench and fasten it down. Hopefully this will give a dry and snow-free surface for the shooter to enjoy the range.
Again, thanks for all of the support that everyone gives to the range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.