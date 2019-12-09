The Bear Lake boys’ basketball team opened their season last week with three games. In their season opener, the Bears lost to North Fremont 37-40 on Wednesday. However, Bear Lake bounced back and trounced the Rich Rebels 50-29 before also beating Sugar-Salem 43-32.
This week, the Bears traveled to Marsh Valley yesterday, but results were not known as of press time. They travel to Grace tomorrow to take on the Grizzlies.
Bear Lake seemed to have first-game jitters on Wednesday when they hosted North Fremont, going into the locker room at the half behind 27-29. A slow third quarter didn’t help any as North Fremont outscored the Bears 6-3.
Although Bear Lake tried to make a comeback in the fourth, it wasn’t enough and the Bears lost their first game.
Briston Schreiber scored 10 points to lead the Bears, followed by Owen Teuscher who scored 8 and Tiagan Criswell and James Allemen with 6 each. Ashton Carlsen scored 5.
Friday was a different day for the Bears who traveled to Rich County to take on the Rebels. Bear Lake outscored the young, inexperienced Rich team in the first three quarters and came out with a 50-29 win.
Owen Teuscher led the Bears with 15 points, followed by Carlsen who scored 11, Alleman who scored 7, Schreiber who scored 6, and Matthew Hammond who scored 5.
The following night, Bear Lake fought hard against Sugar-Salem and came away with another win. The Bears dominated three of the four quarters and outrebounded their opponents in each quarter.
Owen Teuscher was again the high scorer with 19. Carlsen and Hammond each scored 7 and Schreiber and Criswell scored 5 each.