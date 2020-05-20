Old Ephraim or Ol' Ephraim
Is a term popularized in the 19th-century American West to refer to grizzly bears. As well as describing the archetypal grizzly bear, the name has also been used in frontier folklore to refer to specific bears, most notably Old Ephraim (known as "Old Three Toes" by shepherds due to a deformity on one foot), a very large grizzly bear that roamed the Cache National Forest in Idaho and Utah from circa 1911 until his death on August 22, 1923. He had the same name as another grizzly bear in California described in a story by P. T. Barnum.
Source: Wikipedia.