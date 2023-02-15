...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero for Bryce Canyon Country, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Jordon Garbett accepts a warm welcome from fans and the bench after a hot stint in the third quarter.
The mood was light and loose Friday at the BLHS gym, where the boys’ basketball team closed out its regular season with a 67-44 win over Aberdeen.
The night also marked Senior Night for the team, with the community honoring a core of athletes who have brought an impressive batch of athletic and academic laurels to the school. Five of the six graduating basketball players were on the state-champion football team in the fall, and the sixth, Ridge Wallentine, ran cross-country.
This same group of five were also winners of the state academic championship for 2A football; Tyler Beresford, Jordon Garbett, and Tayson Neal each notched a 4.0 grade-point average for the term.
At halftime, football coach Ryan Messerly accepted his plaque for 2022 Idaho 2A Coach of the Year.
On the floor, it was all Bears, as has been the standard this year. Jordon Garbett got a few more minutes than usual, and had a big smile after notching a three-pointer in the third quarter.
The girls’ cheer team was out of town for their own state competition; several of the regular Sixth-Man students stepped up to lead the cheers in their absence. Elsie Johnson went for extra credit, adding some tumbling to the mix during timeouts.
Bear Lake enters the postseason with a 19-2 record and ranked #2 in Idaho 2A, after Melba (20-0). Districts playoffs begin Feb. 16.
