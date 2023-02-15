Support Local Journalism

The mood was light and loose Friday at the BLHS gym, where the boys’ basketball team closed out its regular season with a 67-44 win over Aberdeen.

The night also marked Senior Night for the team, with the community honoring a core of athletes who have brought an impressive batch of athletic and academic laurels to the school. Five of the six graduating basketball players were on the state-champion football team in the fall, and the sixth, Ridge Wallentine, ran cross-country.


