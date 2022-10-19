a

The Bears line up versus Soda Springs, Oct. 14.

 Todd Beresford

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A blocked punt can change everything, and on Friday, one did. The Bears traveled over to Soda Springs to take on the Cardinals. It was Homecoming and Senior Night for the Cardinals, and emotions ran high.

The Cardinals choose to receive the kickoff and start on offense. Soda Springs opened the game with a 74-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown and took ten minutes off the clock. They sustained the drive three to five yards per play on the ground, with the Bears stopping them, but just not soon enough to limit first downs.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.