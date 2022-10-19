A blocked punt can change everything, and on Friday, one did. The Bears traveled over to Soda Springs to take on the Cardinals. It was Homecoming and Senior Night for the Cardinals, and emotions ran high.
The Cardinals choose to receive the kickoff and start on offense. Soda Springs opened the game with a 74-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown and took ten minutes off the clock. They sustained the drive three to five yards per play on the ground, with the Bears stopping them, but just not soon enough to limit first downs.
Following that touchdown, the Bears took possession. Two runs for short yardage and an incomplete pass led to the Bears punting the ball. Soda Springs had momentum and the ball. However, Bear Lake’s defense was not about to let another drive happen and quickly forced a three-and-out. On fourth down, Bryson Crane blitzed past the defenders and dived towards the punt. He blocked it and recovered the ball in the endzone for a touchdown. The Bears made the extra point to take the lead, 7-6.
Once momentum shifted, it never shifted back. The Bears dominated the rest of the game, scoring 28 points, and shutting Soda out for the remainder. The Bears defense forced three turnovers, and offense was highly efficient, passing for 147 yards and rushing for another 108 yards on just 34 offensive plays. After the first drive, the Bears defense was smothering and held the soda offense scoreless.
The Bears improve to six wins and one loss, and are ranked second in the state. They will take on Aberdeen this Friday at home for Senior Night. With a win, the Bears can clinch the district championship and the #1 seed in the state playoffs.
Earlier in the evening, the JV also won by a large margin. Their passing game has improved all season and was on full display Friday night. The Bears took advantage of Soda Springs fumbles and interceptions in the first half, to build a 23-point first half lead. The Bears improved their record and will conclude the JV Season next Friday at home versus Aberdeen.
(0) comments
