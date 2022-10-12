Support Local Journalism

Bear Lake went into Friday night’s matchup with Malad favored by 52 points. They covered that and more, with a final score of 62-0. As evidenced by the scoreboard, the Bears dominated every aspect of the contest. The defense gave up only three first downs and forced three turnovers; the offense scored on all but one possession. Special teams had a lot of big plays and returns. Overall, the Bears had a great night.

The scoring started with a Tyler Beresford hit on a Dragon receiver that forced a fumble. Walker Pelto scooped it up and ran it in for a touchdown. The defense forced a punt and, after a long return, the offense scored quickly. A pattern developed of the defense forcing a three-and-out, and the offense running a few plays and scoring. This played out many times on the way to the Bears’ rout of Malad.

