Bear Lake went into Friday night’s matchup with Malad favored by 52 points. They covered that and more, with a final score of 62-0. As evidenced by the scoreboard, the Bears dominated every aspect of the contest. The defense gave up only three first downs and forced three turnovers; the offense scored on all but one possession. Special teams had a lot of big plays and returns. Overall, the Bears had a great night.
The scoring started with a Tyler Beresford hit on a Dragon receiver that forced a fumble. Walker Pelto scooped it up and ran it in for a touchdown. The defense forced a punt and, after a long return, the offense scored quickly. A pattern developed of the defense forcing a three-and-out, and the offense running a few plays and scoring. This played out many times on the way to the Bears’ rout of Malad.
Bear Lake was able to get many younger and less experienced players in the game. It was great for the program to get some varsity experience for upcoming players. Many athletes, who will be the future of Bear Lake football in the coming years, carried the ball or went in on defense. Seniors Justin Ray and Seth Zillis, who have contributed on special teams all season, also got in on some offensive and defensive plays. They both made big plays, with Zillis getting a 12-yard catch and Ray making multiple tackles on defense.
The JV also played in Malad. They played only two quarters, as Malad did not have enough players to field a full game. The JV Bears also won big, with a 26-0 final. After a big loss to Star Valley last week, the Bears were glad to get back out on the field and showed great improvement. They even their record at three wins and three losses.
Next week, the Bears continue league play with a trip to Soda Springs. This is always a great rivalry game, and the Bears expect a physical battle. This has been a special season for the Bears as they improve to 5-1. The team has high expectations for the coming weeks and playoffs.
