Bears Football

On October 4th, the Bear Lake Bears played the Soda Springs Cardinals in a home game. The Bears won both J.V and Varsity games, 22-16 and 40-0. At the beginning of the J.V game, the weather was so bad that the game was postponed for thirty minutes; however, it soon warmed up and the hail stopped. In the J.V game, Alex Alleman, Jordan Garbett, and Keaton Carlsen all scored touchdowns, and in the Varsity game Matthew Hammond had three touchdowns, Tiagen Criswell had one, and Ashton Carlsen had two. Owen Tuesher threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns. Only one touchdown wasn’t a pass; a kick return by Ashton Carlsen. The Bears also had another outstanding defensive game, not allowing the Cardinals to score once. Both teams had great games and got wins.
We hope to see you next week for our final home game of the season against the Malad Dragons.