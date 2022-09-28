Support Local Journalism

Friday night was one Bear Lake High School will not soon forget. The West Side Pirates came to town riding a 34-game win streak, and fell to the Bears 28-27 in overtime. Coach Ryan Messerly has spent nearly every waking moment studying and planning how to beat West Side. The plan all came together Friday night in thrilling fashion.

In the pregame speech, assistant coach Dawson Bingham told the team, “This is not a David versus Goliath story. This is Goliath versus Goliath. We are the better team and I expect to win!”

