Friday night was one Bear Lake High School will not soon forget. The West Side Pirates came to town riding a 34-game win streak, and fell to the Bears 28-27 in overtime. Coach Ryan Messerly has spent nearly every waking moment studying and planning how to beat West Side. The plan all came together Friday night in thrilling fashion.
In the pregame speech, assistant coach Dawson Bingham told the team, “This is not a David versus Goliath story. This is Goliath versus Goliath. We are the better team and I expect to win!”
Two goliaths did collide. The game started with West Side scoring first and converting the extra point. The Bears responded with a touchdown, but the point-after sailed left, making the score 7-6 West Side.
The Bears’ Tayson Neal then intercepted an Eli Brown pass in the flats and ran it back the distance for a touchdown to give Bear Lake the lead. The Bears defense then took the momentum swing and ran with it. They continued to stuff everything West Side tried to run the rest of the half. The Bears offense added one more touchdown and a two-point conversion to take a 20-7 halftime lead.
The Pirates got the ball first to open the half, and the Bears defense stepped up and forced the punt. The Bears offense also was held in check and punted it back four plays later. A defensive battle ensued, until West Side broke out with a big third-down pass and subsequent touchdown, closing the gap to 20-14.
The Bears’ next possession was one of so close, but ultimately ended in a punt. A few balls just out of reach and penalties stalled the Bears. West Side took advantage of the possession and scored with a relentless run sequence, tying the game at 20-20. The Pirates chose to kick the extra point, and the Bears special teams came up huge, blocking the kick and keeping the game tied.
On the ensuing possession, Bear Lake got stuck deep in its own territory, and West Side brought all eleven players to try to block the punt near the end zone. Toby Flake pulled off a flawless punt to midfield, and the Bears defense held in the closing minutes to force overtime.
Under high-school overtime rules, each team gets the ball from the ten-yard line, and four plays to score. A coin toss decides order of possession. The Bears won the toss and elected to go on defense. On first down, the Pirates ran for an eight-yard gain. They were stopped on second and third downs, but snuck out around the edge on fourth down to score. They elected to kick the extra point and made it, taking a 27-20 lead.
The Bear Lake crowd rallied the troops, as the student section ran to the side of the endzone behind the fence to cheer the boys on. The Bears ran a quick pass play for eight yards. On second down, Tayson Neal faked a sweep and ran off tackle for the touchdown. Now it was time for a decision, and all the coaches and players knew what the answer was. The Bears were not playing for a tie. They were going all-in for the win.
The play call was an inside slant to Tyler Beresford. Tayson Neal dropped back, read the middle linebacker blitz, and threw the winning pass to Tyler. Celebration ensued as the student body, parents, and community members rocked the hills around the field. The Bears had done it. They had ended the Pirates’ winning streak and put themselves in the driver’s seat to win a district championship.
Students stormed the field after the ceremonial handshakes at the end of the game. Lots of hugs and congratulations ensued. It was the perfect way to end Homecoming week for the Bears. The boys played their hearts out, and came away with a victory.
The JV football team also played West Side, and had a very physical game. At the end of the first half, both defenses had dominated allowing very few yards either way. The score was still 0-0 at halftime. The Bears held out a few juniors to save their quarters for varsity, and the Pirates took advantage, scoring a few times in the second half to go on and win. The JV’s record is now 3 wins and 2 losses; they will be in back in action this Thursday at Star Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.