The Bears took on the Wendell Trojans Friday for this year’s Homecoming matchup. The Trojans started with a three-and-out thanks to the Bears defense. After a turnover from each team, the Bears had a long hard-fought drive to the endzone, ending with Dylan Pugmire punching in a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
The Trojans answered with a successful drive to the pylons and tied the score, 7-7. Then the Bears fired back, with quarterback Rhett Lloyd rushing five yards on the keeper for a go-ahead score and a 14-7 halftime lead.
The Bears started the second half with the ball but failed to convert on downs. The Trojans then marched down the field, scoring another touchdown and two-point conversion, making the score 15-14. Lloyd shortly thereafter threw an interception, giving the Trojans the ball back.
The Trojans took advantage, marching for another touchdown and two-point conversion. The Bears now faced a 23-14 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Toby Flake came up huge, blocking a Trojans punt and setting up a Bears scoring drive. The Bears went for two and failed, making the score 20-23.
After some back and forth, the Bears made a last-second, fourth-and-goal touchdown on a short pass from Lloyd to Levi Stonehouse. The Bears made the point-after and ended the night 27-23. The Bears will play the West Side Pirates this Friday in West Side, at 7 p.m.
The Trojans JV squad canceled on the JV Bears this week, so the Bears had a Blue vs. White scrimmage against each other. The Blue team came out on fire, leading the White 14-0. The white team figured it out, and fought back to make the score 14-6. The Blue team made another touchdown right away making the score 20-7. Near the end of the second the white team punched it in for a touchdown and the two point making the score 20-14 at half. After halftime the blue team scored again making the score 26-14 the white team came back and scored two more times this game ended in a draw with both teams fighting had the final score 26-26. The JV will play the West Side Pirates next week in Westside at 4:30.
