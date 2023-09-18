Support Local Journalism

The Bears took on the Wendell Trojans Friday for this year’s Homecoming matchup. The Trojans started with a three-and-out thanks to the Bears defense. After a turnover from each team, the Bears had a long hard-fought drive to the endzone, ending with Dylan Pugmire punching in a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

The Trojans answered with a successful drive to the pylons and tied the score, 7-7. Then the Bears fired back, with quarterback Rhett Lloyd rushing five yards on the keeper for a go-ahead score and a 14-7 halftime lead.


