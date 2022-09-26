a

Lily Crockett between points versus West Side.

 Charlie Wagner

The surging Lady Bears hit a wall on Sept. 21, as a very tough West Side team gave little room for error. Bear Lake lost in straight sets. The team next plays at home Sept. 28 versus Malad.

