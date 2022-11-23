Bear Lake did it! For the first time in history, the Bear Lake Bears football team finished their season as State champions, beating the Firth Cougars 14-6. The atmosphere was electric with so many Bear Lake fans making the trip to support the team. The support was unlike any other event in the history of Bear Lake Football. Thousands of people traveled to Pocatello to support the boys. Sometimes, a crowd can affect the outcome of a game. The Bear Lake Crowd made so much noise that at times the Firth offense could not hear the quarterback cadence, leading to six false-start penalties. The whole Bear Lake community played a part in bringing the State trophy home for the Bears.
The game was far from what most expected. With the two highest scoring offenses in the State facing off, many were expecting a shootout. When coaches talked about how many points they needed to win, no one put the number under 20. However, defense wins championships, and the Bears defense suffocated the Cougars all night.
The game started with the Cougars receiving the first half kickoff and quickly going three-and-out, following huge defensive plays from Keaton Carlsen and Ethan Thornton. The Bears then failed to move the ball themselves, and punted. The defensive dominance continued until the Bears struck first on a Tayson Neal touchdown pass to Bryson Crane. After the completed two-point conversion, the Bears took an 8-0 lead.
The Bears defense took over and gave up very few yards, forcing punt after punt. There were so many huge defensive plays by the Bears linemen. The Cougars defense also held the Bears in check, until midway through the fourth quarter, when the Bears ran a perfectly executed middle screen to Tyler Beresford that went for a 55-yard touchdown.
The Cougars then responded with quarterback Gage Vasquez scrambling all over the field and driving down and scoring. The Bears stopped the two-point try, to make the score 14-6.
The Bears failed to get a first down on the following possession, and returned the ball to the Cougars with three minutes to go. The Bears defense pushed the Cougars backwards each of the next few plays, with Tyler Burbank sacking the quarterback on a key third down, creating a fourth-and-41 situation for the Cougars. Then on fourth down, the Bears tackled the Cougars well short of the first down, and sealed the Bears’ championship. The final play was in victory formation, with straight seniors on the field for a final celebratory play.
The gameplay was incredible. The players are not only exceptional football players, but exceptional young men. They are such great friends to each other. They support each other. They have each others’ backs. It takes a community to raise a child, and our community can be so proud of these boys. At the end of the game, the players were yelling, “Thank you!” to the crowd, as they know how important the sea of blue was.
State championships are full of big moments. This one was no different. The whole day was full of suspense, energy, and excitement. It was a win for the whole Bear Lake community. Before the Bears left for the trip, they went to the local elementary school as the younger students wanted to wish them good luck. The energy inside A.J. Winters may have been even higher than the packed dome. Those kids were ecstatic to give the players high fives and had signs cheering them on. This brought a ton of energy to the team. The young Bear Lake community came through.
When the boys got to the game and went to get the gear, they realized that a key part of equipment, the game balls, were accidentally left at the high school. After a call to Kandi Eborn, who got the balls to the local county deputies, the balls got to the game minutes before kick off. The Bears had the ball they wanted and had practiced with. When the Bears needed the community to bail them out, the community came through.
The Holt Arena planned on putting both teams on one side of the field. However, thousands of Bear Lake fans showed up, forcing Holt to open both sides. As Bear Lake fans walked single file across the dome floor, the stream continued for nearly thirty minutes. Due to local donors organizing a fundraiser for t-shirts, the stands were a sea of blue. The community packed the stands in support. Right before kickoff, the whole crowd did one of the Bears’ famous cheers—Pump It Up—setting the atmosphere. The crowd noise made a huge difference in the game. When the Bears needed it most, the community came through.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Bear Lake Community all joined in a “Bear Lake Strong!” chant. The players had won the game; however, the whole Bear Lake community played a role. This will be seen by coaches, players, and administrators as a whole community win. It’s a win for all of Bear Lake. The coaches would like to thank the community. This season was an incredible experience for the players, coaches, parents, teachers, families, and fans. Football brings the community together. The Bear Lake Football Community can celebrate, as a whole community, our win as the 2022 2A State Champions!
