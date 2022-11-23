Support Local Journalism

State Champions!

Bear Lake did it! For the first time in history, the Bear Lake Bears football team finished their season as State champions, beating the Firth Cougars 14-6. The atmosphere was electric with so many Bear Lake fans making the trip to support the team. The support was unlike any other event in the history of Bear Lake Football. Thousands of people traveled to Pocatello to support the boys. Sometimes, a crowd can affect the outcome of a game. The Bear Lake Crowd made so much noise that at times the Firth offense could not hear the quarterback cadence, leading to six false-start penalties. The whole Bear Lake community played a part in bringing the State trophy home for the Bears.


