This past week was Senior Night at BLHS. It was a great night of wrestling. The Bear wrestlers destroyed Grace with a perfect win record. Everyone beat their opponents.
Our Senior wrestlers this year are Zach Mayer, Joe Williams, Mason Critchlow, Ryan Hunt, Dalton Moss, BenYork, and Kyke Skinner
Then Friday thru snow crazy roads they traveled to Wendell for a fun filled weekend of wrestling at the Magic Valley Classic. I loved getting to go over and watch the boys wrestle. They wrestled hard and it was a privilege to be watch their, determination, grit and hard work. So proud of these boys. This was a varsity only tournament. Joe Williams placed 2nd, Mason Critchlow took 3rd, Dalton Moss took 5th, Traeden McPherson took 3rd, Wyatt Lloyd took 6th. Justin Ray went three wins two losses, Ryan Hunt went five pins two loses, wrestled hard and made into Saturday wrestling. Ethan Moss, Ben York, Jimmy Williams also wrestled the tournament and wrestled hard.