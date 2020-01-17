“I’m bored…” the classic line that every parent hears. It’s like they are scared of not having something to do, or something to entertain them. This fear of boredom in children and even some adults is something that we have created and is detrimental to our well being. I believe that it is a result of the modern technologies that often inundate our lives. From film to video games, from news to social media, we have created entertainment on a level never before seen in history, and it is hurting us.
For thousands of years, humans have been born, lived, and died, struggling to survive. Compare yourself to a king a thousand years ago. At any given time you can walk into one of several restaurants, have a meal made for you in less than 15 minutes that is loaded with salt, carbs, flavor, sugar, whatever you want and then have them clean up for you; all at the cost of 1-2 hours of your labor from your job (of course that varies depending on your job and how many people you are buying food for). For example, a minimum wage employee can buy a large pizza from Little Caesars for .7 hours of work.
Then we can go home, a short drive of a few minutes in the comfort of our car, turn on the TV where we have choices from hundreds of channels of people who are there just to entertain us. Sports athletes who train hours a day, jesters, actors, musicians, scholars, politicians, it is all available for us to enjoy, whatever floats our boat, we just sit back on our soft couch and eat our food in the comfort of our home. A home that on average costs us less than an hours work to light and heat for the entire day. Plus we have a toilet and running clean water, ohhh man we are spoiled.
Kings a thousand years ago never had it that good. Food was available, depending on the season, and it was barely seasoned if at all (pun intended). Entertainment was available, but the level of motivation for the performers never made them want to put their all into it (usually because it was forced) and was limited to the few people who were there in person. The castle was often cold and dark, warmed by a fire and lit by candles. Bathrooms were just holes in the ground or pots which you emptied out the window. In short, life for a king was nowhere near as great as yours is now. Now, imagine the life of a peasant, because let’s admit it, if you were alive back then, chances are you, like me, would be a peasant.
If you weren’t working you were bored. Meaning that you were bored. You didn’t have a chef making your food, entertainers, or much at all. Life was just about surviving. So most people did everything they could to make survival easier. This led to reflection about your life and innovations and development to make life easier. Boredom is beneficial. It allows for those creative juices to get flowing in our minds and brings clarity to the choices that we make.
My wife often comments that I wander when I’m bored, and I do. I start to walk around the house, sometimes in circles, going nowhere specific, just lost in my thoughts. I enjoy it, but then I start to do something, more often than not, I start to organize or clean something. These boredom walks end in me improving my life, and making life easier for me. This might be one of the reasons that I love driving, the monotony of driving is boring, but as I have said in other articles, when I drive I think. It is when I get all of my best thinking done, I love it.
So the next time your kid tells you that they are bored. Tell them that that is okay, that it is actually good. Have them sit down and think, reflect. Reflection is good. It will help them to start to self identify, to recognize who they are, and most importantly what they stand for. The opportunity to be bored is one of the greatest we have in our lives, and it is also one that we have stolen from ourselves, I believe it is time that we gave it back. Who knows what good we could do, if only we had a little more time to be bored.
Charles Horikami is a Social Studies Teacher at BLMS, and the Legislative District 32 Chair for the Idaho State Republican Party. The views expressed are not representative of the BLSD or of the Idaho State Republican Party. He can be contacted at chorikami@gmail.com and welcomes all comments and critiques.