Eagle, Idaho, April 1, 2021 — The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) revealed today that its famous Big Idaho® Potato Truck has grown sprouts up to 30 feet long while being stored in a cool, dry place (as recommended) since March 2020 when the annual tour was suspended due to COVID-19. But not to worry! It turns out potatoes are still perfectly fine for both eating and touring with all of their heart-healthy nutrients intact, even after sprouting.
“When a potato sprouts, it’s just doing what potatoes naturally do – growing and making more potatoes,” says Frank Muir, President & CEO, IPC. “To enjoy them, simply remove the sprouts. In fact, that’s why peelers have a scooped-shaped tip – to help dig out the sprouts.”
The IPC is currently working on building a giant potato peeler to rid the 4-ton-tater of its oversized tuberous appendages before it returns to the road, hopefully sometime later in the year.
In the meantime, we hope you’ve enjoyed this fanciful little tale. Because if you haven’t already guessed, April fool!