If you are searching for a way to give back, like lots of water and enjoy driving big trucks, this could be your gig! Bear Lake County’s Fire Chief Mark Parker is always looking for new recruits. Both Bear Lake and Rich county and the communities in each echo those sentiments: Bring your enthusiasm and a strong work ethic to your local fire chief to ask about joining the department.
Between February 1 and 7th, Bear Lake County’s and Montpelier City’s fire departments combined to learn and polish skills at the former Montpelier City Hall building. Montpelier’s Fire Chief, Steve Higgins, obtained permission from the building’s current owner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to use the structure for training then invited the county’s personnel to join the hands-on training. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to train using an existing structure of that quality,” said Chief Parker.
In full turn-out gear which weighs approximately 80 pounds, the 30 to 35 firefighters practiced forcing entry by opening walls and locked doors. The expected solution to locks is to break through using axes to make holes but in this situation, Nick Higgins, a fire captain from Montpelier City, advised trainees to pop latches or remove hinges to gain entry, then close the door to delay a fire’s advance. Steel doors were also breached using similar techniques and access through overhead doors was demonstrated. Hand-held thermal-imaging cameras were employed to search for victims. Additional training at the old city building will focus on placing and advancing ladders, hose relays and pulls and other subjects that are otherwise “needed at two in the morning in the dark, so it is nice to be able to do this in a controlled environment,” said Chief Parker. “These are skills we don’t often get to practice,” he added. He is requesting the County Commissioners to likewise allow county and city firefighters to use the old courthouse for training purposes before it is demolished, tentatively slated to occur in February.
Chief Parker recalled the Ovid fire two weeks ago where the fire department was called out around midnight when it was reported that a haystack was burning. When engines arrived with the usual group of 18 to 25 people per call, they found a fire that began in the wellhouse behind the haystack where a heater and pump malfunctioned then spread to a 100 to 150 gallon propane tank as well. Often, the initial report turns into a more complicated scenario with property and, sometimes, lives are in danger. Training in the soon-to-be-razed city structure is an invaluable tool for both those who have been firefighters for decades and for new recruits.
When asked about the August 2020 fire at the Sweetwater Mobile Home Park, Chief Parker responded that, “They were lucky and should buy lottery tickets!” He explained that Garden City’s and Laketown’s firefighters were becoming overwhelmed and it was important that the working relationship among the fire departments and districts is good so each can help others whenever needed. In that instance, access was difficult on narrow dirt roads and many homes lacked visible addresses. Water was running low and, fortunately, the Idaho trucks carried their own water which was both exactly timed and extremely necessary. In addition to multiple structures burning, there were propane tanks exploding. Chief Parker warmly complimented Garden City Fire District’s Chief Wallberg who has a fantastic department and an excellent rapport with Bear Lake. Parker added that the former interlocal law enforcement compact was helpful and “The state line means nothing in emergencies because we have lives to protect on both sides of the line. We do the same things so we need to get back to an agreement to work together.” He is grateful for Bear Lake’s strong volunteer corps and the equipment which allows the department to respond to emergencies of many types. He encouraged citizens to both join a fire department and to report fires in their vicinity because, “We’ll respond and take care of it.”
Even if you are not fire fighter material, do your part to help your local heroes and heroines. Chief Parker asked all residents to be sure house numbers are easily visible and that fires are reported ASAP. Finally, he issued a reminder that before striking a match for an outdoor fire, first call for a burn permit.
Contact Mark Parker, Bear Lake County Fire Chief, at 208.317.6292 or Garden City Fire District Chief Wallberg at 435.881.6313 for more information and to discuss becoming a fire fighter in your community.