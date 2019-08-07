Accused sex offender Robert William Biggs appeared in District Court August 5, 2019 in Caribou County. Biggs, who was originally charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of sixteen, and one count of lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen on April 1st of this year appeared in court on August 5. Biggs plead guilty to nine counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of lewd conduct. Defendant Biggs plead guilty on a plea agreement with a recommended sentence of 10 years on each count which will be served concurrently. Biggs will get credit for time served. Sexual exploitation can have a maximum sentence of 30 years for each count and a $50,000 Fine. Lewd Conduct carries a maximum sentence of life with a fine of $50,000. The agreement is not binding with the sentencing Judge Mitch Brown of Idaho Sixth District Court.
Prosecutor, Adam McKenzie dismissed all other charges. Biggs is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3rd of this year.