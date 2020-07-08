The Bear Lake County Library thanks everyone for coming to its first StoryWalk summer activity on Tuesday, July 7, at the playground behind AJ Winters Elementary School. It was a great success!
The children had fun reading the pages of a delightful book about a little dragon and participated in outdoor activities--everything from throwing water balloons to posing for a dragon picture.
The library will present a StoryWalk outdoor activity each week in July from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second StoryWalk is scheduled to take place Tuesday, July 14, at Wells C. Stock Park by the National Oregon/California Trail Center. The third StoryWalk will take place on Tuesday, July 21, at various downtown businesses beginning at Dan’s Drive-in. Parents and children are welcome to come to Dan's and then follow the storyboard signs on Washington St. The fourth StoryWalk will take place Thursday, July 30, at Wells C. Stock Park.
The library also wants to remind parents about the Mother-Daughter Book Club. The mothers of 3rd through 5th grade girls are encouraged to come to the library and sign up. Toni Birch will lead the group this year.
Please call the library if you have any questions at 208-847-1664.