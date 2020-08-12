The Bear Lake County Commissioners held their regular monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 10. All board members were in attendance.
Tricia Poulsen presented official business, including a tax payment from Georgetown that had been marked late because Georgetown Post Office does not "cancel" or postmark tax payments. The tax office uses the cancellation date to determination whether the payment is late. The payment from Georgetown was paid on time but postmarked in Paris four days later. Because of this, the payment had to be re-cashiered.
It was determined the county would refund $2,023 to Michael Jordan, but not the $150 interest.
The Burgoyne property was also discussed because the 2014 through 2019 taxes for the property are still on the books. Adam will work on coming up with a solution to deal with the property.
Tricia, Scott Esquibel, Amy Bishop, and Commissioner Brad Jensen met Thursday, Aug. 8, to discuss the garbage ordinance and came up with some ideas. They will discuss further.
Sheriff Bart Heslington reported that Raspberry Days went well. He said during the month of July a lot of marine deputies were out and there were a lot of conflicts. There were missing children as well. Also, there was a young man who tried to skateboard down Georgetown Summit at around 60 mph. They were able to paint double yellow lines on North Beach Road and it seemed to help quite a bit. They even received a letter from IPE expressing their gratitude. They also had a flurry of sexually related crimes.
Sheriff Heslington was contacted regarding a group that does a motorcycle ride for charity called "Ride for the Fallen." They focus on proceeds going to a facility for veterans in Salt Lake City, which would be a huge benefit for law enforcement veterans. They have asked if they can use the new courthouse parking lot as a stopping point on Saturday, Aug. 15, which was approved.
Heber Dunford reported on the hiring of his new employee. Around 30 responses have been received, and they are being screened. He mentioned ICRMP has been involved in the process, which is a positive thing.
Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen broke down the cases of COVID-19 stating there have been 22 confirmed cases now in Bear Lake with eight active cases within the two-week time frame the Regional Health District determines. There have been no deaths. Two healthcare workers tested positive with the virus, with one active healthcare worker at this time. Every two weeks the health board meets to make a decision whether to move counties to another level. He stated this is the key to whether or not school starts. In Bear Lake, we have never had more than eight active cases at one time.
Commissioner Jensen reported the regional landfill is on time to open Oct. 1 and people here shouldn't see any change in their garbage collection.
Commissioner Rex Payne said they are trying to have everything out of the old courthouse by the end of Oct. Alan Eborn said he could use the vacant room in the Sheriff's office to store extra items.
In General Action items, claims were ratified, a certificate of residency for Courtney George of Montpelier was accepted, and a motion was made to accept the amount of $10,700 for the Bear Lake Water and Soil - Letter of Support.
A motion was made to accept and approve Eric Merkley's petition for the Boy Scout's "Bike the Bear" activity based on paying his insurance fees.
Jared Norton of T.O. Engineers came before the commissioners to amend a contract which includes doing a full boundary survey at the airport. He said if they find existing monuments they will survey. He will get a legal document determining what the airport actually owns, which is required by the FAA. They will update the property and add it to Exhibit A. A motion was made to sign and approve the amendment.
A motion was made to ratify the county's Budget for publication.
It was determined a public hearing will be set during the regular meeting in September to discuss amending the ordinance regarding encroachment permits for building a culvert to cut across a road at Bear Lake West.
The commissioners discussed changing the speed limit from 35 to 25 in front of homes within city limits in some towns in the county. This will be brought up in the next regular meeting.
Wayne Davidson, Building Inspector, reported there have been a lot of building additions, 29 new homes throughout the county, and they are still building spec homes.
Regarding the new courthouse, he reported the air conditioning in the judge's office is finally working, and they are working on the camera system. They also want to add a few more cameras.
Cary Hamblin owns a piece of land in Bern with a barn and an old log cabin. He started building a carport on the side of the barn, not knowing he needed a permit. Wayne Davidson told him it is on the easement of the road. He wants to eventually turn the barn into a home. The easement issue was discussed. Adam informed him he has not gone through the proper procedures. The commissioners told him to go through the proper procedure of requesting a permit through Wayne and go from there.
Bill Pettis said that he and a group of people want to build a veteran's memorial, and they want to use some of the brick structure of the old courthouse for this purpose. He was informed that the building will be put out for bid in October.
Alan Eborn gave his Emergency Operation Plan update. The commissioners signed and dated the plan.
Sara Litchfield owns several lots in the Ramsgarden Subdivision. She has an easement issue with a couple of the lots, and wanted to know if the issue could be resolved because the variance had already been allowed through a blanket approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission for the entire Ramsgarden Subdivision. Adam went back and read the document and said he read it as a blanket variance. The commissioners told her they couldn't make a decision regarding her lots because the action item was not on the agenda, but she shouldn't have any problem pursuing it further and to work with Wayne on the permits.
In the public comments portion of the meeting, Bill Stock gave a bylaw update. He said back in 2007 they addressed the issue of their meetings being held the third Wednesday "forever." He also said he heard they approved a six-lot subdivision with a plat. He thought it could only be a four-lot.
Mr. Stock then said he "loves the new building, but it is not conducive to physically impaired people because it does not have an automatic door." Commissioner Payne told him when the building was started they were told they had to cut $800,000, and they were informed the electronic door was not a requirement under ADA, so it was dropped. Then they got the legislation approved and the door was added back in, but it was overlooked. Commissioner Payne will look into having one put in.
Commissioner Rasmussen mentioned that Adam is making a modification to Resolution 2020-5 - Use of County Equipment, and they will have it in the September meeting.
Scott Esquibel, County Superintendent, and Jeff Sorensen brought the final Road Standards document to be signed. Chairman Rasmussen informed them that it had not been put on the agenda as an action item so they couldn't sign it. It was noted that language needs to added addressing private roads, and Mr. Sorensen will add that in. It will be ready for a meeting on Monday, Aug. 17.
Mr. Esquibel reported on road and bridge by saying they finished chip sealing the roads in July and laid down dust guarding in Paris and Montpelier. The Jericho Loop project is still going on. He also ordered the new radar speed signs and will replace the one that was run over in Nounan.
Sheriff Bart Heslington joined Mr. Esquibel in requesting cameras on the road signs. He indicated that even though they could not issue citations as a result of the pictures the cameras would take, they could issue warnings. They feel the cameras could be an effective deterrent.
Mr. Esquibel reported that activity at the landfill was extremely busy in April, but has slowed down the last two to three weeks. The tonnage has averaged 22.8 tons per day. Summit Bank met with them regarding landfill leases, and they will write them up in September so the dates are good for IDAWY to be ready for the Oct. 1 opening of the regional landfill.
The commissioners then went into Executive Session to discuss item (d) exempt records and item (f) communication with legal counsel. During that meeting, a motion was made to deny one indigent claim, and another motion was made to accept an offer on another indigent claim.
After Executive Session, the commissioners returned to regular session and Shawn Lloyd of the Rodeo Club asked for approval to hold the Bear Lake High School Rodeo on Aug. 29. The rodeo was approved.
Joe Hayes, Public Defender, approached the commissioners with a suggestion that it be required in the Public Defender contract to hire a part-time secretary to work in the Public Defender's office. This secretary will be paid out of the funds available for this purpose. The request was approved.
Commissioner Jensen was concerned about the need to put the bids out on the old courthouse per the motion that was made several months ago to either move the building, tear it down, or salvage it. He also reminded them that they had talked about items from the courthouse that wouldn't be used any more being put up for bid on the internet. He thought maybe it was time they decided how to do that. Commissioner Rasmussen said they need to wait until the October date because they need that long to get everything out of the building.
Kendra Penry, Executive Director of the Stokes Nature Center, asked for approval for a Virtual Race being held Oct. 3 from 7 a.m. to Noon. This event is a bike ride around Bear Lake where you just come from wherever you are and ride by yourself or with someone and then go home. You can ride two miles or 150 miles, it doesn't matter. They are just encouraging people to get out. Snacks will be available. The Center will provide maps and pamphlets with rules to follow, such as hand signals, traffic rules, etc. The commissioners made the decision to approve this activity, waiving the insurance but not the fee.
At this time, and at the request of Joe Hayes, the commissioners went into an unscheduled Executive Session to discuss item (b) complaint.
After the Executive Session, they returned to the regular meeting, and the meeting was adjourned.