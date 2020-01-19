The Bear Lake County Commissioners held their monthly meeting on January 15, 2020, and all members of the council were present, including Adam McKenzie, legal counsel.
The meeting was called to order by President Vaughn Rasmussen.
The agenda was approved with addition to the General Action Items of the Minutes and Ratifying Claims.
In the Elected Officials portion of the meeting, Tricia Poulsen presented the commissioners with a letter that the treasury department received concerning trash cans at a property on Cedar Lane. In the letter, the owner of the property states he is concerned because for the past eight years he has been charged for two trash cans, and he claims that he has had only one trash can on that property since he purchased it. He is asking the county in good faith to resolve the issue by paying the amount of $2,023, which he feels covers the payment for the extra can for eight years. President Vaughn Rasmussen will speak with Adam regarding whether or not there is a statute on how far back they have to pay the man because this is not a tax, it’s a fee.
Regarding cancellations, there were three that were exempt, one taken off, and one mobile home sold, so a motion to cancel that one was made and passed. One last cancellation was moved to next month. Tricia mentioned that there were 38 new homes.
Sheriff Bart Heslington then made his report. He mentioned that they are in the process of hiring another deputy at this time. They are taking applications now. He said the department got the new 911 equipment in and it has been running and operating well. They are also working on a new CADD (Computer Aided Dispatch and Report Management System). They are doing their training on the system this week and looking forward to that. Training will be two consecutive eight-hour days for the employees. They will have one two-hour period where they will have to shut down the office, but other than that the time is covered. Vaughn thanked him for that and told him how much they appreciate it and the effort it took to set it up.
Heber Dunford then gave his report. He mentioned that ITD is in the middle of changing its program, and that this spring they will experience a couple of shutdown days because of it. The dates of unknown as of this time.
Mr. Dunford also mentioned that he had just been notified by the state tax commission field representative that, after a particular study, they had a tremendous year and a half for sales, and expect assessed values will raise. They have had a lot of valid sales to compare with and higher assessment levels. They have been keeping up fairly close but may have to do some indexing this year; primarily residential properties.
Mr. Dunford’s department recently hired Cindy Hansen, who is working out really well according to Mr. Dunford. She is training with the Motor Vehicle Division, and they will get her into the mapping program this summer. He says she’s picking it up fast and is good with the public.
They then spoke together about the new law where a person has to pay a $75 fine if they don’t have insurance on their car and how it has impacted his office. Mr. Dunford said they are getting a lot of impact from it. President Rasmussen then mentioned that he totally does not support House Bill #179 at all, which is the one that mandates the $75 fee for no car insurance. He said that as he talked to insurance agents, and they say they were lobbying for something, but this is not what they wanted. They wanted people to just be able to look up and see if their insurance was good. A high number of vehicles in Idaho don’t have insurance. Commissioner Rex Payne said, “They didn’t think about the impact on farm equipment and seasonal vehicles.”
As far as committee assignments, Commissioner Payne said he talked to Adam regarding a couple of contracts, one being a bid that came in on the courthouse from Big D for inspections. That had a conflict regarding hiring someone to inspect their work, so they turned to Bear Lake County to take over the contract. There was a small glitch toward the end of the process, but after talking to Adam about it, he and Mr. Payne agreed they were at a “break even” point and the bill was fine.
Second was a contract with Rocky Mountain Power. Both Big D and the County receive a bill for power each month. Mr. Payne wanted to make sure that the contract allowed for that. Adam explained it to him, and said that there is a meeting with Steve on the 25th and he will follow up with him.
The next item was a letter from the University of Idaho regarding an agreement with Bear Lake County that they are required to comply with the county’s automobile policy. University of Idaho does not want to make changes at this time.
The next item was regarding the fact that the third Thursday of every month, when the Mobile Food Pantry opens up by the Extension Office, there needs to be better and deeper plowing so the cars that are lining up can do so better. They need to be able to get the cars off of the highway. It was agreed that this will be done.
TO Engineering is working on a grant for the airport. The electrical engineer passed away so bidding is a month behind. They should be on time though.
Lastly, it was mentioned that George Cook is wondering if the snowmobile climbs need to be plowed ahead so they can get some frost on them. Right now, they have no frost and the snowmobiles can’t get any traction and get stuck. It was mentioned that they have been working on that.
In General Action Items, there was a motion to approve the minutes of December 9, 2019, which was seconded and passed. There was also a motion to ratify this month’s claims, which also passed.
Brad Jensen brought the commissioner’s attention to the fact that Ron Jensen’s term with Planning and Zoning is up and he is finished after nearly 20 years of service. They want to thank Ron for his many years of good service and input. They wanted to recognize him in the meeting but he couldn’t be there, but they will recognize him later with a plaque. At this point they are looking at replacing Ron Jensen with Rob Smith. Commissioner Jensen said he doesn’t have any experience, but he is from the district and would be a good fit. A motion was made to appoint Rob Smith to Planning and Zoning and it passed. Cindy Hansen will draft a letter to him. A motion to re-appoint Kristy Crane to Planning and Zoning was made and passed as well. Cindy will also send a letter to her.
A motion was passed to accept a certificate of residency for Casey Meyers of Georgetown, and a motion was passed to accept the precincts for the March 10 election.
The Paris City Bill/Trade Agreement was accepted which allows for a trade of chip sealing and labor in return for items done on the new and old courthouses and shed and ease of waterlines and fire hydrant.
Wayne Davidson, Building Inspector, then gave his report. He said that he had four permits and that he had been doing a lot of inspections. He has also been working with Montpelier getting their Planning and Zoning map corrected. He said this has been the highest year in a lot of years for new residences and building permits. He told the commissioners that Representative Harris took a tour of the new courthouse building because he wanted to be able to give an update so people will know where it stands, such as if it’s on schedule, etc. The building is pretty much on time; the asphalt is the only thing behind. They tried to pour the front stairs, but they are holding up on that because they are putting anti-skid material on the surface. It is a new product and they want to make sure it’s going to work right. They are getting glass doors this week. He mentioned that they are really impressed with the crews they have been getting because they are doing a good job. He also mentioned that Commissioner Payne has been doing a good job keeping track of everything, too, and that Big D does things over and above. President Rasmussen thanked Wayne as well and said it will be a nice job, on schedule, and under budget. The last thing mentioned is that the furniture is being purchased through the Correctional Services.
As far as the Regional Landfill is concerned, they are just waiting for word from the bank. Commissioner Brad Jensen said that they should hear within the next few weeks and that he met with the real estate people on potential properties recently.
President Rasmussen said he is going to review the Gem Plans. He has done two of them and the rates have gone down; he hopes ours have too. We have been lucky the last seven to eight years because we have never had an increase. We have a good board.
ICRMP seems to be doing alright. They hired another chief financial officer. They are representative of seven counties in southern Idaho.
President Rasmussen also mentioned there have been three deaths due to influenza – one in northern Idaho, one in eastern Idaho, and the third in western Idaho. Most deaths are people age 62 and older, so this is unusual. He said people should say home if they are sick!
Mayor Brad Wilks of the City of Paris then presented before the commissioners. He had several bills he had questions about and wanted them to look over them. In each case, President Rasmussen referred him to either Commissioner Payne or Commissioner Jensen, depending on which bill it was, to review the bill and decide what to do with it. They will be his liaisons for any issues.
Mitch Poulsen of Planning and Zoning sat before the board and spoke with them regarding the Shoreside Subdivision Amendment No. 3, which was platted quite some time ago. All the lots are built and all infrastructure is in. They just need to see that all the instruments are to the right lots and approved. It just needed to be signed by the clerk, which Cindy did.
Laurie Rich and Sherman Grandy then came before the commissioners with a plan to save the old courthouse building. She had looked up fire codes and ADA requirements. They had costs to put in an elevator, bathrooms, expenses for water/sewer, and operations costs. She proposed leasing the first floor to businesses and the top floor for weddings or receptions. Then she suggested they find 1,000 people who would commit to pay $5 per month for 10 years as a donation, then she mentioned that there would be other ways to find donations as well. They wanted to know if this plan would be physically possible, appropriately supportive, and financially possible.
President Rasmussen said that it is not financially feasible. He said that in her own report, she says it’s not financially feasible. Commissioner Jensen asked who the renters would be. He said that buildings are available, even remodeled ones, in the area that aren’t being leased for less than she is asking for this. Laurie replied by saying that’s why this plan is giving them time to look and see. Commissioner Jensen then said that in his opinion, as far as the building is concerned, if it can be moved at some point, that is the important thing. They don’t want the building there. The land is worth more than the building for the parking area they need. President Rasmussen agreed. He said they don’t care about the cost of the building. Commissioner Payne asked about the insurance liability. Laurie said it would be $500,000, but that she didn’t really look into it and that it is really a lot more than that. She said that if they could come up with the 1,000 people if would help. Commissioner Payne said that that’s not very sustainable, except maybe for a few years. Ten years wouldn’t last, because people won’t commit.
Adam chimed in to say that there would be issues. He said that if they were going to lease the building under the terms they are talking about, they would have to do it under public auction; that there would have to be a bid. Secondly, he said that if they don’t do that, it would have to be for non-profit purposes. They were talking about leasing to businesses for profit. He said they would have to go through the process of a public auction for the option to lease it, and that is just the first hurdle. There may be someone else who wants to do something different. Commissioner Jensen said that when they did the vote for the new courthouse and put the option to tear the building down, they got the highest votes to tear it down. If we do anything, we have to put it up for public auction. Everything has to be done according to rules and regulations. Adam said that ultimately, if the decision was made to tear it down, they would have to bid it out for materials. If it were put up for auction, then a committee would have to be formed to put up a war memorial. He said to make a decision; that if you they lease, to go after grants. President Rasmussen said he absolutely will not sign on federal grants. Adam said it would cost them two-thirds more if they use grants. Mr. Grandy asked the commissioners if they would just give them three years to try out their plan, time to do a study. President Rasmussen said that Laurie’s group started this way back in in June with a PowerPoint presentation, that they can’t give them a dollar amount, and it has to be put up for bid anyway. That pretty much ended the conversation.
Scott Esquibel, County Superintendent, said they are plowing a lot of snow. He also spoke to the commissioners regarding the Jericho Bridge Project, specifically that eight bridges were chosen throughout the state and the St. Charles Bridge was one of those chosen. The grant approval also included the Jericho Loop in Ovid. The county’s portion that they have to fund for themselves is $46,000. A grant was put in last month to cover that amount. Also, the agreement with LTAC was approved, based on one signed a month ago. A motion was passed. President Rasmussen said that the roads look good and that he appreciates Mr. Esquibel. He also said that he appreciates that they plow up to Montpelier Reservoir, that it is a good service. He said that keeping open the snowmobile park brings money into the county. Mr. Esquibel said that they are plowing up to the gun range as well.
Bruce Olenick of DEQ then sat before the commissioners to give his bi-annual update. Before he began, President Rasmussen asked him a question regarding tires used as backstops at the gun range, because the gun range sits on the footprint of the landfill.
Mr. Olenick then mentioned that he continues to support IDAWY (the four counties that are involved in the Regional Landfill project). He thinks they should continue to support the project. President Rasmussen responded by saying that he just recently spent a long time with Oneida County with their new commissioners helping them understand some things. He said that they had “no concept.” The clerk was trying to run a landfill. They are closing their old cell and had no legal description for the landfill. They had to put a covenant on it, which had to be very strictly defined. This should have been done 25 years ago. Having them sign into the district will really help them. Bear Lake, however, is on a good track.
Mr. Olenick then said that he has received a lot of calls about various plans and developments on the east side of the lake. President Rasmussen told him he thought he should get involved. He told him that whatever the commissioners can do to assist him they would. He went on to say that they want to see controlled development and that he appreciates all Mr. Olenick’s work.
In the Public Comments section of the meeting, Mr. David Cottle spoke about a notice of a five-county coalition meeting and that one of the items was new project recommendations. He reminded them that back in 2016 they had talked about turn lanes and shoulder work, and he thinks it’s time to ask them where they are on that in the next meeting in Pocatello, Thursday at 10 a.m., at the District 5 office. He wanted to know if any of the commissioners could be present. He was promised one would be there for sure.
Jean Alleman from the County Senior Center then mentioned that the center is doing a gun raffle for $5/ticket, or if you buy five you get a free one. The gun is a Henry Golden Boy rifle. The auction will be posted around the valley. President Rasmussen mentioned that the Bear River Rifle Gun Club will be auctioning off a rifle soon as well. Ms. Alleman then asked if they will be putting a roof over the generator soon. She is concerned about the ice that is coming down off of it. She was told that Wayne will look at it.
A motion was then passed to go into a Board of Equalization Meeting. Heber Dunford mentioned that they have received no comments back on notices for missed property rolls. The next thing that starts for them is that the assessor prepares missed a property roll and sends assessment property notices. They are just finishing the end of movement one, a bit late though. A caveat is that under some of the new legislation, these people had an extended period into January that they could appeal. They are done with that one. The Board of Equalization is one that they have to send out after November. Most are due by the fourth Monday in June; homeowners and circuit breakers by April 15. They meet every month on the fourth Monday, except that in June and July it will be the second Monday. They don’t have to meet if they don’t have anything. It is opened now to stay open. They will close out November by a motion. A motion was then passed to leave the Board of Equalization Meeting. A motion was made to close out the subsequent and missed property roll meeting. Lastly, a motion was passed to go back into the regular County Commissioners Meeting.
Gary Teuscher, Bear Lake County Auditor, presented the commissioners with the comparative 2018 audit, as of September 30, 2019 (comparative meaning they compared three years). According to him, the county has a couple of million dollars in Cash, Capital Assets increased a couple of million, Total Assets increased, Total Liability increased, Net Position went from $9 million to $11 million, Total Revenue stayed basically the same (although they didn’t show the bond in it), and Expenditures were very comparative over the three years). Outstanding Debt: 1) lease purchase of equipment, 2) landfill closure, and 3) compensated advances (courthouse obligation bond). Courthouse shows in Assets. In GASBY Statements, if you show the county as a business, it lost $3 million. As a government, the county made $925,000.
Bret Kunz, Insurance Agent, then informed the commissioners that he had terminated his contract with Niels, Inc., and contracted directly with ICRMP. The county has automatically defaulted back to Niels, Inc., as their agent. If they want Bret as their agent, they have to sign a paper saying so. President Rasmussen asked Mr. Kunz some questions about what they would get from him as an agent. He was then told they will look further into it. President Rasmussen also told Mr. Kunz that if they choose an agent, it will be him.
A motion was made to adjourn the meeting, and the meeting was adjourned.