Summer vacation is here, and the Bear Lake County Library is planning activities for the children.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the normal summer reading program will not take place; however parents are encouraged to come to the library and pick up a packet that includes a reading log and stickers.
The library is excited to announce there will be outdoor activities for the children taking place in July. The outdoor reading and play activities are part of the Story-Walk Project created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT. It will be fun for whole family.
Think activities, think crafts to take home, think small prizes. Think you should come play? Yes, yes, yes!
Call the library if you have questions: 208 847-1664.