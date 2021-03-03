On March 9, the Bear Lake School District will be asking voters to continue the supplemental levy. The levy is for $650,000 a year for two years, which is the same amount as voters approved in 2019.
These funds will be used to offset cuts the District has received from State funding over the past number of years. If the levy is approved, the funds can be used for any expenses the District may incur.
This levy is essential and will be used to maintain current budget needs and levels in key areas such as personnel and programs.
An example of what property owners will pay on property/buildings with an assessed taxable value of $100,000 is approximately $65.33.
Voters may vote at the following polling places:
Montpelier I
Allred Center
Montpelier II
Grace Thiel Community Center (Senior Citizens Center)
Montpelier III
Fire Station-Clay Street
Bennington
LDS Recreation Hall
Bloomington
Bloomington City Hall
Dingle
LDS Recreation Hall
Fish Haven
The Reserve Club House
Georgetown
Georgetown City Hall
Paris
Paris Tabernacle Annex Building
St. Charles
St. Charles City Hall
Vote by Mail Precincts
Bailey Creek
Bern
Geneva/Pegram
Liberty
Ovid/Lanark
Voting day registration is possible if a person brings in photo identification and proof of residency, such as a power bill, to the polling precinct. Voting questions should be directed to the Bear Lake County Clerk’s Office at (208) 945-2212 ext. 5.
If you have question about the levy, please contact Superintendent Gary Brogan or Board Clerk Annette Crane at the school district office at (208) 945-2891.
For more information, see the flyer insert in this week’s newspaper or go to the Bear Lake County School District website at blsd.net.