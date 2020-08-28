Bear Lake Memorial Hospital held its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. All members of the board were present as well as visitors Shaun Tobler and hospital employee Sarah Rigby.
The meeting was called to order and everyone was welcomed by Chairman Cordell Passey.
For the Board Education portion of the meeting, everyone toured the Daines Building, which has been remodeled to now be the new Mental Health Building. The tour was led by Shaun Tobler, lead mental health professional.
The new entrance is on the south end of the building and is adorned with a beautiful sign indicating the names of all the mental health providers who will be working inside the building. There will be five providers, some working as little as two days a week and others full time.
Once you enter the building, there is a nice waiting area and a reception desk, which has not been installed yet but will be soon, and lovely new chairs. The office doors are solid core and made for confidentiality. There are two bathrooms in the building. The first office will be Shaun Tobler’s, and the first group you come to behind the reception desk will be Lucy Teuscher’s area as the office manager. Storage has been designed into the space with some cabinets from the Health Department. There are nice pictures on the wall that add to the ambience, and beautiful windows with blinds.
There is a long hallway that leads to a treatment area for after hours which can be closed off. There is also a large room for group counseling which can also be used for Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings. There is more storage in this area as well.
A break area in the unfinished basement tops the building off, as well as separate entrances for the different groups. The plan is for them to move into the new offices on Friday through Monday, August 28 through the 31.
In board rounding, Maxine Matthews mentioned she spent time in the Physical Therapy Department. She said they were very professional but also fun to be around and what they do is amazing. She had a chance to talk to a couple of the therapists and it was a good experience.
Craig Culver said he had quick conversations with several people. He spoke with Micah regarding the schools, and complimented him on being a great example for everyone. A lot of the employees are trying very hard. He also mentioned he has been fighting struggles in the schools and will try to “stay masked up.”
Chairman Passey said they should all visit with people as they have the opportunity and let them know the board cares about and appreciates them.
Three people were recognized for their years of service: Alexis Keetch (5 years), Lacy Cottrell (10 years), and Kelle Cazier (30 years).
The minutes were approved with one small note: the name “Alan” Eborn had been spelled as “Allen” in the August 5 minutes. Also, it was mentioned that they all appreciate Sarah Rigby for covering the trailer and her work in doing so. It’s a hard thing to do, and she has been very helpful, interested, and excited to do the work.
Leslie Crane gave the financial report for July which included a net income of $508,000 and a total year to date income of $675,000. The AR days were down to 68 and actually dropped to 64 the week of the meeting.
Tracy Park gave the Foundation Report and said they are continuing to work on their goal. They ended up canceling the golf tournament this year because of COVID-19. Also, following suit of the hospital board, they are going to hold their retreat locally this year.
The strategic plan was discussed. The board will have their retreat in October. Chairman Passey said he appreciates the department setting goals and working toward achieving the things they have set forth.
Lila Rigby reported on the Safety and Quality Committee at the Manor saying there were 350 patient care days and 253 medications were passed out. There were also two falls; one was a Level 1, and two were not witnessed but there were no injuries. One employee had back strains, but it was not too serious. Everyone is great about the decisions regarding visitors. The quality and accreditation position has been filled, and that person is going to be a great asset.
Bad debt was approved in the amount of $30,427.53 for July.
The next compliance report will be given in November, and there was no Scholarship Report.
In Credentialing, it was mentioned it is time for a two-year review for Craig Sandberg, CRNA.
Hospital CEO Mike Blauer gave an update on the COVID-19 situation. He said as time goes on, they know more how to handle it and so they are more comfortable with it. They saw an uptick in cases a few weeks ago, but it has settled down now. There seem to be a few positive cases every few days. When school starts up, they will see what that looks like, and will keep an eye on it. School is starting up and so will flu season.
Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen cleared up some questions regarding how the Southeastern Public Health District determines what level each county is placed in.
CEO Blauer spoke about the construction by saying supporting structures are being set up to help with construction work both inside and outside the hospital. When they finish the work, they will take the structures down. They are moving along and making good progress and are on track.
In a miscellaneous note, he mentioned that Dr. Jones, the ophthalmologist, gave his notice. They don’t know if they will find another one or not.
He spoke about the remote survey for video connection that will be put in. They will camp out in the basement while that is happening. They will still have regular meetings with the team during that time.
Dr. Jacobsen spoke about school starting and how the majority of the medical providers are disappointed the kids are not going to be wearing masks. At that time, he was going to be speaking at the opening assembly at the high school, and planned to promote the wearing of masks as a “passion for the most vulnerable in the community,” hoping the kids will take that to heart and want to wear the masks for that reason. He said they are prepared to make their best effort and maybe inspire the rest of the valley through the example of our student body.
In around the board, Laurie Harrison said the team is doing an excellent job.
Craig Culver stressed that we want to keep the kids in school. He also said the hospital’s CEO is an incredible leader and he appreciates his efforts. He said, “Our little hospital is just amazing, and I can’t say enough about everyone’s efforts.”
Commissioner Rasmussen said the key thing is keeping the kids in school. He said that something he has realized is when you start mandating things, people start fighting back, but when you educate and teach them, they will do it. He said, “I’m not wearing a mask to protect myself, it’s to protect someone else.”
Vanessa Crookston, secretary to the CEO, then announced she has accepted a position in the billing office and will no longer be working for CEO Blauer. Mr. Blauer said how much he has appreciated her and how organized she is and what a great job she has done. He said, “We expect great things from her.” The rest of the board said how much they will miss her.
The board then went into Executive Session regarding personnel issues. No decisions were made during that session.
The meeting was then adjourned.