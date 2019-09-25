BLACKFOOT -- A Blackfoot man has been arrested on four felony counts of video voyeurism and one count of burglary.
Kory Ray West, 34, was arrested Wednesday in Bear Lake County and will be returned to Bingham County to face the charges, according to a press release from the Blackfoot Police Department.
On Sept. 15, the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff combined Detective Division began investigation into a matter in Blackfoot. Based on the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a local residence in the city, and detectives searched West's Blackfoot home.
Police said over 300 various types and sizes of female lingerie were located and seized at the residence, and as a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for West.
The Blackfoot/Bingham detectives were assisted in the issuance of the arrest warrant by the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office. West is currently in custody on the warrants and his bond is $ 75,000.
Police said that based on the items seized and videos obtained, this investigation is on-going. Investigators believe there are additional victims based on video evidence and lingerie recovered which includes children sizes up to adult sizes of bras and panties.
Police said additional charges may be filed upon completion of the investigation and police are looking for any additional victims being identified or coming forward with missing items.
If anyone has additional information or feels that may be a victim, contact the Blackfoot Police at 208-785-1235 or the Bingham County Sheriff Office at 208-785-4400.