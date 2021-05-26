Blake Wells was born and raised in Montpelier; his family has lived in Montpelier most of their lives.
He and his wife, Brandee, are just coming up on their 20th anniversary. They have three children: Courtney (18) is a senior at Bear Lake High School and will be graduating this year. She is planning on working over the summer and then attending the Bridgerland Vet Tech Program. Kade (15) is a freshman at Bear Lake High and has been playing baseball. Dylan, (11), their youngest, is a 5th grader and has been playing city league baseball.
Blake says they love to spend time with the family doing their hobbies. The kids are involved in 4-H and FFA projects which means they raise animals for the fair each year. Blake says, “It’s crazy how much time it takes!” They buy a steer to raise a month after the fair is over so it’s a year-long event. But they enjoy every minute of it and their time together as they raise these animals as a family.
Blake graduated from Bear Lake High School in 2000 and from there went on to Idaho State University’s Academy for Law Enforcement where he certified as a law enforcement officer.
After the Academy, Blake was hired by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office where he worked in their jail. While there, he mostly dispatched officers and took care of the jail. He enjoyed this job but aspired to do more.
In August of 2002, he was hired back home by the Montpelier Police Department as a patrol officer.
After a while, the City of Montpelier got a grant that funded a Detective position, so Blake became a Detective for the City from 2010 to 2012. In 2012, he was promoted to Lieutenant, which he enjoyed being. He remained a Lieutenant until the current Chief of Police left and he became the acting Chief two different times.
On May 5, 2021, after working for the police department for 17 years and after several applications for a new Chief of Police had been accepted and reviewed, Blake Wells was recommended as the new Chief of Police for the City of Montpelier. He accepted the appointment and became the new Chief.
Chief Wells now sits in a large office behind a beautiful desk in the new City Hall. He says he is excited about the new position and that it is something he has worked for throughout his whole career.
Being the Chief of Police entails several things in a small town like Montpelier. It means enforcing all of the laws and ordinances throughout the City. The department head also oversees all of the different positions throughout the department such as the patrol officers, the detectives, and so on. He also oversees the Victims Assistance Unit, takes care of the entire budget for the department, and still has to respond to calls for service and do investigations into criminal activity as well as any ordinance violations. It’s a small department so everyone, as well as the Chief, gets to go on calls.
But Chief Wells loves his new job and all the people he works with. He plans to do the best job he possibly can. He says, “Montpelier is my home. This is where I want to raise my kids. I don’t plan on ever leaving. The people here are really nice and so is the area. I love the mountains and the lake is beautiful. This is where I want to be and I want to take care of it.”
According to Michelle Singleton and Leslie Tueller of City Hall, Chief Wells is, “A great guy. We’re really glad he is the new Chief. And he’s really funny when you get to know him!”
It sounds like Blake Wells, the new Chief of Police, is going to be a great asset to the City of Montpelier.