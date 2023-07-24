bh

Bob Hope at home in 1986.

The twentieth anniversary of Bob Hope’s death on July 27 closes the “Season of Hope” that began with Hope’s 120th birthday on May 29. It will not be observed outside of this column, whose author uses Pepsodent toothpaste because it sponsored Hope’s radio show. Nevertheless, Hope’s influence on America remains. I am not referring to his unparalleled career at the apex of vaudeville, Broadway, movies, radio, and television. I am not referring to stand-up comedy, which Hope concocted by synthesizing Frank Fay’s presentation and Will Rogers’ populism. I am not referring to his inspiring philanthropy or his record-breaking collection of honors and tributes. I am referring to contemporary American politics.

Hope was not a political comedian. Sure, he was the first comic brave enough to make sport of Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI). And he deserved a seat on the UN Security Council, for no one emerged from World War II a bigger winner. But even during the Vietnam War, Hope’s comedy was never partisan. He took care to give a good-natured ribbing to all politicians. Hope’s comedy was nothing if not broad. And his contribution to today’s political environment was purely unintentional.


