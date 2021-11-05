The Bear Lake Education Foundation (BLEF) received a grant from the Idaho Community Foundation in order to continue our mission of serving our teachers and students in the Bear Lake School District. The BLEF supports our teachers and students by fulfilling grant and other requests for support that go to initiatives aimed at improving education for the young people in our valley.
The Idaho Community Foundation serves all 44 Idaho counties and they help build and strengthen communities by bringing people together using the power of collective giving. The Idaho Community Foundation offers grants to nonprofits, schools and other organizations and provides scholarships to students.
The BLEF is always looking for fundraising and grant opportunities to further our mission of bringing more resources to our schools. We are thankful for the partnership and support from the Idaho Community Foundation and look forward to putting this funding to projects and other initiatives that enhance the Bear Lake School District and the education they provide our students.
