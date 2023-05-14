Support Local Journalism

After a slow start to each of their seasons, Bear Lake baseball and softball teams both won their play-in games on Saturday in Blackfoot, earning slots in their respective state tournaments.

Down 4-2 in the final inning versus North Fremont, the Lady Bears rallied to win 5-4 and advance to this weekend's state 2A tournament in Pocatello. They had also overcome a rough 1-7 opening to the season and now stand at 10-10 entering state play.


