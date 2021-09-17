2nd Row: Amy Ward Willis, Raye Jean Arnell Campbell, Karen Ward, Darlene Beck Garlick, Beverly Allred Archibald, LeAnn Sparks Watkins, Irene Langford Dumas, Debbie Watkins Arnell, Sharon Skroh Bradley, Dorine Munk Adams, Marilyn Transtrum Bisseggar, Jan Bisseggar Sellers, Kristy Bischoff Brown, Ann Budge Massey, Barbara Cook Langford
3rd Row: Steve Webb, Wesley Ream, Sam Small, Norman Mecham, Diane Powelson Sandau, Mary Vermaas Beck, Marilyn Taggart Hadd, Glen Wright, Kenneth Transtrum, Brad Austin, McKay Crane, John Beck, Eric Evans, Steve Phelps, Dennis Jensen, Bruce Williamson (Not pictured: Elmo Krogue)
The Bear Lake High School Class of 1971 celebrated 50 years since their graduation by holding a class reunion on Friday and Saturday, September 10 and 11, 2021. A class theme of “Sunflowers” was carried out in decorations and mementos in all events. Many class members grew sunflowers in their yards in keeping with the theme, and some brought bouquets to decorate the venues.
The reunion kicked off on Friday with a driving tour of the valley, including a photo stop at the Paris Tabernacle, and a photo stop at North Beach.
On Friday evening, classmates met at the home of Marilyn Taggart Hadd, where they had a picnic dinner, a short hayride, and a program of poetry by Sherman Grandy and some “back to nature” entertainment by Scott Wright – playing drums and flutes. Scott honored the class by donating a copy of his book, Sunflower Circle, to each class member.
On Saturday, many class members and guests met for breakfast at the Ranch Hand, followed at mid-day by a tour of the Bear Lake Middle School – which was in 1971, Bear Lake High School.
The culminating event was a dinner and program held at the Montpelier South Stake Activities Center. A lovely dinner was served, followed by a program of jokes by McKay Crane, memories and thoughts of gratitude by Marilyn Taggart Hadd and Eric Evans, a dance by Roger and Marsha Bateman Passey, and music of the 60's and 70's by the JJGRB Band. The JJGRB Band consisted of Julie Kibby Matthews, Jeff Wright, Glen Wright, Randy Wilkes, and Brian Wright.
A silent auction was also held to raise money for the Bear Lake Education Foundation, as well as classmates having been encouraged to donate to BLEF during the past year.
Throughout the event, there was lots of visiting, reminiscing, and renewing acquaintances, along with lots of picture-taking and laughter! A total of 42 classmates, along with many guests, attended some or all of the reunion events.
To quote an oft-spoken line of a well-loved teacher who retired when the Class of '71 graduated – Lewis Munk – class members “returned home tired but happy, and a good time was had by all”!
