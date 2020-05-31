Just like all amid the COVID-19 pandemic have had to find unique ways around their events in life, Bear Lake High School had to find a unique way to allow its graduating seniors to experience graduation this year.
A stage was built in the rodeo arena at the Bear Lake County Fairgrounds where the seniors could go up and speak and/or accept their diplomas, and each was allowed two cars for parents to park in the arena to watch. The event was aired on KVSI 1450/FM 101.7 so that each car, and anyone at home who wanted to listen, could hear everything that took place. It worked beautifully, and it was a very successful event.
The 53rd Annual Commencement of the Bear Lake High School took place Friday evening, May 29, 2020.
Principal Luke Kelsey welcomed everyone and expressed appreciation for the use of the fairgrounds, KVSI Radio, SVI News, Direct Communications for broadcasting, and everyone who was involved in organizing the event.
An opening prayer was offered by Senior Ryan Shaun Tobler, who then introduced the National Anthem performed by a trumpet trio consisting of Emily Harper, Rachel Heeder, and Carter Turner.
Emily Collins then introduced the first speaker, Student Body President Elisabeth June McDowell, with glowing words of praise, including the leader she is, the athlete, the loyal friend, the honor student, and the hard worker she is. She also said that Elisabeth has worked very hard to be the best senior class president Bear Lake High School has ever seen.
Elisabeth spoke, saying that she is thankful for the people who made graduation possible and for a community that is willing to support each other. She spoke about the events that have happened the past few months that have been hard, but that she has been able to see the good in it as well; how the seniors could look and see the negative, or they could look at it and see the technology that made it possible for them to finish the school year. She spoke about finding the positive in things as they go forward in their lives; surrounding themselves with positive people, thinking positive thoughts, learning from their problems. She said these things will seem so much sweeter because of how hard they work to achieve them. They were the class born during 9-11 and the class ending during a pandemic, so they are the class that can adapt to change and roll with it. They are the Bear Lake Strong of 2020.
Logan Bush introduced the next speaker, Student Body Vice-President Ryan Ralston Hunt, by saying that Ryan works hard and without him the community would be different; that he has come to know what a difference Ryan makes.
Ryan spoke about how glad he is they still got to have a graduation and thanked the school board for making it happen. He then said, “I believe every one of you will go out and live your dreams. Unless someone like you cares a whole lot, nothing gets better. Go and do what matters. If you want to believe in something believe in it. Honor, courage, and virtue mean everything; money and power mean nothing. I would rather see you guys smiling and happy than rich, successful, and sad. We need to live every second without regret. Be the difference and be bold. We need to be the next generation to not be afraid. Remember this – ‘You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the end.’ – CS Lewis.”
At that point, the Senior Show Choir sang, “You Will be Found.”
Macey Mattson then introduced the Valedictorian, Jasa Strong, by saying that Jasa is a big influencer; she is humble, compassionate, and has a wealth of knowledge, and that she always wanted to be like her.
Jasa began speaking by saying how much gratitude she has for all the parents and teachers and how they have become some of her best friends. She reflected on when she started as a freshman how she respected the enthusiasm the school had. As she went through high school, she found respect for other things such as how the coach would tell the boys it didn’t matter if they won or lost, it was that they tried. She was glad for the type of teachers she had and the general goodness and passion she found. She also learned that smaller moments meant the most. She went on to say that great accomplishment is something to be proud of, but achievements are only great in the moment and pride is short-lived. She told them that when they look back, the important things will be the little things like sitting around camp fires, listening to music, or laughing on the couch with someone you love. She then thanked everyone for the small but invaluable moments she was able to share with them.
The Salutatorian, Cason Ryan Culver, was then introduced by Austin Robert Grunig. Austin said that it was a privilege to know Cason, that he is one of the most hardworking and determined people he knows. He said that Cason always strives to do his best and that he is an amazing friend, always trying to put a smile on your face.
Cason spoke about how, due to COVID-19, he lost a third of his senior year and his baseball season, which he had looked forward to so much. He went to school one day not knowing that it would be the last time he would step inside the school with all his friends because of the quarantine. He mentioned that there have been some negative things such as suicides, not being able to see friends and family, and people losing jobs. But, he said, “The Class of 2020 has rallied. Instead of groups being 'cliquey,' there was a shift. There began to be acts of kindness. On the news, people played instruments in front of other’s houses. People started going on walks together, sometimes with someone they didn’t know very well. Others began taking advantage of getting to know new people." He stated that our community has grown stronger, making life easier and more enjoyable. It has made everyone work as a team. He said, “The worst thing that can ever happen is the reason the Class of 2020 and our generation has the chance to be the biggest success the world has ever seen. It has shown us how powerful we are when we come together as a team. We have all the tools. As we come together as a team, we can make a great change in the world.” He then quoted Barry Bonds by saying, “I like to be against the odds.”
Macey Mattson then performed a violin solo with piano accompaniment.
At this point, the 2020 Citizenship Awards were given out. Citizenship Awards are the only non-academic awards given at graduation; they are voted on by staff at the high school and reflect what it truly means to be “Bear Lake Strong.” Two people have proven to be great citizens among their peers and their community and have stood out. The two people awarded the 2020 Citizenship Award are Victoria J. Gleed and Ammon J. Holmquist.
The Honor Graduates, Salutatorians, and the Top Student (Valedictorian) were then announced.
Principal Luke Kelsey then spoke, thanking the educators and telling them the fruits of their efforts would be walking across the stage soon. He thanked the parents and grandparents for their hard work in the final leg of the students’ schooling during the quarantine. He thanked the medical professionals for their work as well. He also thanked the seniors for their hard work on their senior projects, saying it was inspiring and interesting to see the balance of projects and how they met the needs of the community. He mentioned many students who did projects, saying how the school and community pride were very evident in them. He then thanked the Class of 2020 for their service and finished by saying, “My charge to you is to persevere to make a difference and look for ways to make a difference to others. This will bring you a life of joy and happiness. This is my promise.”
Angie Grunig announced the acceptance of the graduates by saying, “Tonight is a very special night for all of us; a milestone. In 2020, give more than you take. We will never stop rooting for you. Congratulations on your well-deserved success.”
Presentation of the diplomas then took place. Each student also announced who they would be giving their stole to.
The closing prayer was offered by David John Lusk.
Riley Jane Hayes performed the Dismissal of Graduates by thanking those who made commencement possible. She asked the graduates to step from their cars and move their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left. She congratulated them and the seniors were dismissed.
The Senior Class of 2020 then had a parade down 4th Street and Washington Street as family and friends watched and cheered from the sidelines.