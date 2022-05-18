Senior Projects

Students share their senior projects at Bear Lake High School, May 5.

 Staff photo

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Seniors at Bear Lake High School filled the hall with displays of their senior projects on May 5. Though not required by the state, every Bear Lake senior performs a service project to benefit the community. Following are the names and projects for the class of 2022, courtesy of Mr. Saunders.

Alex Alleman: Little League Basketball

Brody Baker: Suicide Walk

Christopher Baker: Little League Soccer

Emma Barker: Bear Lake Mural

Kolbi Beard: Co-Coaching 12-U Softball

Mariah Bishop: Mural for Bear Lake County Clerk’s Office

Terryn Boehme: Snowball Dance

Grace Bomsta: Painting Mr. Lowe’s room and door number

Hannah Chandler: Helping Hands in Kindergarten

McKenna Clemmets: Color Cover Up-Mr. Kearl’s Room

Alexis Coombs: Softball Fundraiser

Emery Cottle: Auto Shop Engine Display

Stephanie Crane: Mr. Clark’s Room Painting

Eden Day: Hospital Auxiliary Snowball Dance

Hannah DeClark: Painting the Life Skills Room

Richard DeMarcus: Picking up Garbage

Dominic DiViesti: Clothing Drive

Modoc Earley: Little League Wrestling

Mickoli Gathercole: Set up Home Economics Room at Middle School

Ethan George: Making the baseball fields great again

Biannay Gonzalez: Enhancing Bear Lake Strong Painting

Stockton Hansen: Mass Flag Retirement

Sariah Harwood: Photo Collage to help with Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Ethan Hirschi: Wardboro cemetery plot map and sign

Rachel Holmquist: Out of Darkness Walk (a.k.a. Suicide Walk)

Reznor Jacobson: Free Weights Renovation

Tayli Jaskowski: Painting for Mr. Crane and Fundraising for Show Choir

Miranda Jensen: Painting Boardroom and Tutoring

Thomas Jenson: Fairground Fence

Abbie Johnson: Cataloging Band Instruments and Organizing the Band Closet

Malori Jones: Fixing up the concessions room, Thanksgiving Dinners & T4T

Chancelor Kearl: Softball and Baseball Closet

Elise Kelsey: Motivational Quote Wall

Elli Kelsey: Snowball Dance

Richard Kelsey: Marie Hunt’s Car Dealership (fixing vehicles)

Nathan Larsen: Emergency Preparedness and Prevention Event

Shelby Loertscher: Babysitting with Shelby

Heilana Maestas: Selling Cookie Dough for the Hospital fundraiser

Jaden Marshall: Survival Guide of Bear Lake Backcountry

Blake Matthews: Clothing Drive

Hattie Mattson: Painting for Mr. Kucharek

Heidi Mayer: Food Drive

Lauren Messenger: Open Mic Night

Ethan Moss: Little League Wrestling

Megan Nelson: Electric Car Demonstration

Kelcee Olson: Painting Mr. Kucharek’s Doorway

Kalisha Parker: Coaching Little League Girls Basketball

Abbiegail Parslow: Coached Jr Lakettes

Trent Peterson: Built Bear Lake Art Council Backdrops

Trevin Peterson: Bloomington Park Fire Pit

Jaxsen Pope: Painting Mr. Dawson Bingham’s Room

Savannah Poulsen: Darkboard In the Auto Room

Jessie Preece: Coaching Little Girls Basketball

Ellie Pullan: Veterans Day flowers

Gracey Rigby: Positive Quote Project

Lily Sharp: Painting Miss Bissegger’s Room

Camille Smart: Painting Mr. Kucharek’s outside doorway

Jake Smith: Georgetown Cemetery Directory

Taylar Smith: Coaching Little League Girls Basketball

Wyatt Smith: Fairgrounds Fence

Brayden Sparks: Suicide Walk

Dakota Sperl: Painted Mr. Dawson Bingham’s Room

Sadie Swain: Prom Dresses Donation

Whitney Teuscher: Bear Lake County Library LEGO Club

Seth Tobler: Salmon Ladder for the weight room

Carter Turner: Softball and Baseball Closet

Jennifer Twitchell: Painting The Periodic Table for Ms. Culver

Bailey Ure: Life Skills Room

Tyler Wells: Paint The Dugouts

Brandon Williams: Painting Mr. Dawson Bingham’s room

Kayli Williamson: Painting Mr. Logan Bingham’s Room

Hallee Wuthrich: Bear Lake Middle School Cheer Camp

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you