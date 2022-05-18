Seniors at Bear Lake High School filled the hall with displays of their senior projects on May 5. Though not required by the state, every Bear Lake senior performs a service project to benefit the community. Following are the names and projects for the class of 2022, courtesy of Mr. Saunders.
Alex Alleman: Little League Basketball
Brody Baker: Suicide Walk
Christopher Baker: Little League Soccer
Emma Barker: Bear Lake Mural
Kolbi Beard: Co-Coaching 12-U Softball
Mariah Bishop: Mural for Bear Lake County Clerk’s Office
Terryn Boehme: Snowball Dance
Grace Bomsta: Painting Mr. Lowe’s room and door number
Hannah Chandler: Helping Hands in Kindergarten
McKenna Clemmets: Color Cover Up-Mr. Kearl’s Room
Alexis Coombs: Softball Fundraiser
Emery Cottle: Auto Shop Engine Display
Stephanie Crane: Mr. Clark’s Room Painting
Eden Day: Hospital Auxiliary Snowball Dance
Hannah DeClark: Painting the Life Skills Room
Richard DeMarcus: Picking up Garbage
Dominic DiViesti: Clothing Drive
Modoc Earley: Little League Wrestling
Mickoli Gathercole: Set up Home Economics Room at Middle School
Ethan George: Making the baseball fields great again
Biannay Gonzalez: Enhancing Bear Lake Strong Painting
Stockton Hansen: Mass Flag Retirement
Sariah Harwood: Photo Collage to help with Dementia and Alzheimer’s
Ethan Hirschi: Wardboro cemetery plot map and sign
Rachel Holmquist: Out of Darkness Walk (a.k.a. Suicide Walk)
Reznor Jacobson: Free Weights Renovation
Tayli Jaskowski: Painting for Mr. Crane and Fundraising for Show Choir
Miranda Jensen: Painting Boardroom and Tutoring
Thomas Jenson: Fairground Fence
Abbie Johnson: Cataloging Band Instruments and Organizing the Band Closet
Malori Jones: Fixing up the concessions room, Thanksgiving Dinners & T4T
Chancelor Kearl: Softball and Baseball Closet
Elise Kelsey: Motivational Quote Wall
Elli Kelsey: Snowball Dance
Richard Kelsey: Marie Hunt’s Car Dealership (fixing vehicles)
Nathan Larsen: Emergency Preparedness and Prevention Event
Shelby Loertscher: Babysitting with Shelby
Heilana Maestas: Selling Cookie Dough for the Hospital fundraiser
Jaden Marshall: Survival Guide of Bear Lake Backcountry
Blake Matthews: Clothing Drive
Hattie Mattson: Painting for Mr. Kucharek
Heidi Mayer: Food Drive
Lauren Messenger: Open Mic Night
Ethan Moss: Little League Wrestling
Megan Nelson: Electric Car Demonstration
Kelcee Olson: Painting Mr. Kucharek’s Doorway
Kalisha Parker: Coaching Little League Girls Basketball
Abbiegail Parslow: Coached Jr Lakettes
Trent Peterson: Built Bear Lake Art Council Backdrops
Trevin Peterson: Bloomington Park Fire Pit
Jaxsen Pope: Painting Mr. Dawson Bingham’s Room
Savannah Poulsen: Darkboard In the Auto Room
Jessie Preece: Coaching Little Girls Basketball
Ellie Pullan: Veterans Day flowers
Gracey Rigby: Positive Quote Project
Lily Sharp: Painting Miss Bissegger’s Room
Camille Smart: Painting Mr. Kucharek’s outside doorway
Jake Smith: Georgetown Cemetery Directory
Taylar Smith: Coaching Little League Girls Basketball
Wyatt Smith: Fairgrounds Fence
Brayden Sparks: Suicide Walk
Dakota Sperl: Painted Mr. Dawson Bingham’s Room
Sadie Swain: Prom Dresses Donation
Whitney Teuscher: Bear Lake County Library LEGO Club
Seth Tobler: Salmon Ladder for the weight room
Carter Turner: Softball and Baseball Closet
Jennifer Twitchell: Painting The Periodic Table for Ms. Culver
Bailey Ure: Life Skills Room
Tyler Wells: Paint The Dugouts
Brandon Williams: Painting Mr. Dawson Bingham’s room
Kayli Williamson: Painting Mr. Logan Bingham’s Room
Hallee Wuthrich: Bear Lake Middle School Cheer Camp